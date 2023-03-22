Rohit Sharma double century list: Rohit Sharma century list in ODI cricket

Despite considering how batters have been playing some outrageous innings these days with the help of some jaw-dropping shots, no score (individual or team) is considered insurmountable in White Ball Cricket.

Having said that, Rohit Sharma‘s double century innings – 264 off 173 deliveries against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in November 2014, is one such knock for the ages which certainly seems nearly impossible to breach in ODI Cricket.

Rohit’s illustrious ODI career so far has been garlanded with 30 centuries, which places him at the third spot in the list of players with most hundreds in the format. In front of him are the other two batting legends in Virat Kohli (46) and Sachin Tendulkar (49).

Rohit Sharma double century list

Rohit Sharma had become only the third batter in men’s ODI Cricket, behind Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag to smash a double hundred in the format, in 2013.

He achieved the milestone in November 2013 against the Aussies, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where he scored 209 runs off mere 158 deliveries, with the help of 12 Fours and 16 Sixes.

He then created history by smashing the highest individual score in ODIs, when he played the aforementioned innings at Eden Gardens in 2014.

However, three years later in December 2017, he became the first and only player till date to smash three ODI double hundreds when he yet again hammered Sri Lanka, in Mohali this time around. With the help of 13 Fours and 12 Sixes, he remained unbeaten on 208* off mere 153 deliveries.

In fact, no player has managed to hit more than one ODI double century till date. Apart from Rohit, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Martin Guptill, Chris Gayle, and Fakhar Zaman have hit a double century each in the format.

Rohit Sharma century list in ODI cricket