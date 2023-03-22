HomeSearch

Rohit Sharma double century list: Rohit Sharma century list in ODI cricket

Gurpreet Singh
|Published 22/03/2023

Rohit Sharma double century list: Rohit Sharma century list in ODI cricket

Rohit Sharma (photo: Associated Press)

Despite considering how batters have been playing some outrageous innings these days with the help of some jaw-dropping shots, no score (individual or team) is considered insurmountable in White Ball Cricket.

Having said that, Rohit Sharma‘s double century innings – 264 off 173 deliveries against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in November 2014, is one such knock for the ages which certainly seems nearly impossible to breach in ODI Cricket.

Rohit’s illustrious ODI career so far has been garlanded with 30 centuries, which places him at the third spot in the list of players with most hundreds in the format. In front of him are the other two batting legends in Virat Kohli (46) and Sachin Tendulkar (49).

Rohit Sharma double century list

Rohit Sharma had become only the third batter in men’s ODI Cricket, behind Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag to smash a double hundred in the format, in 2013.

He achieved the milestone in November 2013 against the Aussies, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where he scored 209 runs off mere 158 deliveries, with the help of 12 Fours and 16 Sixes.

He then created history by smashing the highest individual score in ODIs, when he played the aforementioned innings at Eden Gardens in 2014.

However, three years later in December 2017, he became the first and only player till date to smash three ODI double hundreds when he yet again hammered Sri Lanka, in Mohali this time around. With the help of 13 Fours and 12 Sixes, he remained unbeaten on 208* off mere 153 deliveries.

In fact, no player has managed to hit more than one ODI double century till date. Apart from Rohit, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Martin Guptill, Chris Gayle, and Fakhar Zaman have hit a double century each in the format.

Rohit Sharma century list in ODI cricket

RunsBalls facedOppositionVenueMatch date
264173v Sri LankaEden Gardens13-Nov-14
209158v AustraliaBengaluru02-Nov-13
208*153v Sri LankaMohali13-Dec-17
171*163v AustraliaPerth12-Jan-16
162137v West IndiesBrabourne29-Oct-18
159138v West IndiesVisakhapatnam18-Dec-19
152*117v West IndiesGuwahati21-Oct-18
150133v South AfricaKanpur11-Oct-15
147138v New ZealandKanpur29-Oct-17
141*123v AustraliaJaipur16-Oct-13
140113v PakistanManchester16-Jun-19
138139v AustraliaMelbourne18-Jan-15
137*114v EnglandNottingham12-Jul-18
137126v BangladeshMelbourne19-Mar-15
133129v AustraliaSydney12-Jan-19
125109v AustraliaNagpur01-Oct-17
124*145v Sri LankaPallekele27-Aug-17
124127v AustraliaBrisbane15-Jan-16
123*129v BangladeshBirmingham15-Jun-17
122*144v South AfricaSouthampton05-Jun-19
119128v AustraliaBengaluru19-Jan-20
115126v South AfricaGqeberha13-Feb-18
114119v ZimbabweBulawayo28-May-10
111*119v PakistanDubai (DSC)23-Sep-18
10488v Sri LankaColombo (RPS)31-Aug-17
10492v BangladeshBirmingham02-Jul-19
10394v Sri LankaLeeds06-Jul-19
102109v EnglandBirmingham30-Jun-19
101*100v Sri LankaBulawayo30-May-10
10185v New ZealandIndore24-Jan-23

 

Share this article
About the author
Gurpreet Singh

Gurpreet Singh

Even before persuing his post-graduate diploma in English journalism from IIMC, Gurpreet was certain that Cricket had to be the driving force to keep him sane and optimistic in all life-related matters. Hailing from Ranchi and having represented Jharkhand at the Under-14 level, he believes that the more you keep digging in while understanding the nitty-gritty of a sport, the more humble you become with the realisation that you hardly know anything!

Read more from Gurpreet Singh