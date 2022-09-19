“You will be very brave to write him off”: Aaron Finch calls Virat Kohli one of the greatest players ahead of India vs Australia Mohali T20I

Australian captain Aaron Finch has applauded Virat Kohli ahead of the 1st T20I between India and Australia in Mohali.

India and Australia are set to go head to head against each other in the 1st match of the 3-match T20I series at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday. Both teams would like to make the most out of the remaining T20Is ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

Team India will welcome the bowling duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel in the series. The death bowling of the Indian team was criticized in the Asia Cup 2022 and both of them will certainly play a big part in that aspect of the game. It will be interesting to see the composition of the Indian team.

Aaron Finch calls Virat Kohli one of the greatest players

Australia will miss the services of David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc and Mitch Marsh in this series. The team will rely on their all-rounders like Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green and Sean Abbott, whereas Tim David is also expected to make his T20I debut for Australia.

Australian captain Aaron Finch was all praise for Virat Kohli ahead of the 1st T20I between Australia and India in Mohali. Finch called Virat one of the greatest players in the world and applauded his achievements in the last 15 years. He insists that scoring 71 centuries in international cricket is ridiculous.

“You will be very brave to write Virat Kohli off. He’s shown over 15 years that he is one of the greatest players of all time. 71 international centuries. That’s just ridiculous, isn’t it?,” Aaron Finch said about Virat Kohli.

Virat was going through a very rough from since 2019, but he finally had a brilliant Asia Cup 2022 campaign. He was the 2nd highest run-scorer of the tournament with 276 runs in 5 matches at an average of 92.00. Virat scored a century in the last match against Afghanistan, which was his very first century after 2019.

Finch recently announced his retirement from ODI cricket to focus on the T20s. He is also going through a very rough patch with the bat, and the battle between him and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be exciting to watch out for. Bhuvneshwar has troubled Finch with his in-swingers, and the form in which Finch is in, it will not be an easy tour for the Australian captain.