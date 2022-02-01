IPL Mega Auction 2022 players list name: Country-wise number of players for IPL auction 2022

IPL Mega Auction 2022 players list: A grand total of 590 cricketers will go under the hammer during IPL 2022 mega auction.

1,214 players have been shortlisted to 590 for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction to be conducted on February 12-13 in Bengaluru.

As compared to 228 capped players, there are 355 uncapped players and seven from Associate Nations which will take part in what could be the last IPL mega auction.

While fans of the biggest T20 tournament in the world will experience the thrills of a mega auction after four years, a 10-team IPL will be played after as many as 11 years. The last time when more than eight teams participated in the IPL was in 2013. The addition of two new teams will make the auction process all the more interesting this time round.

With teams allowed to retain only four players before this auction, expect each one of them to participate actively in this auction unlike some regular auctions in the past. An affirmative ramification of the same is some top-notch Indian and overseas names entering the IPL 2022 auction.

IPL Mega Auction 2022 players list name

IPL 2022 auction will comprise of 370 Indian and 220 overseas players. Readers must note that only 217 slots (147 Indian and 70 overseas) will be available for grabs in this auction. Hence, a minimum of 373 players (223 Indian and 150 overseas) will remain unsold in IPL 2022 auction.

Country-wise number of players for IPL auction 2022

It is no surprise that current T20I champions Australia (47) have the maximum number of players taking part in IPL auction 2022. West Indies, a powerhouse of players of this format despite an ongoing transition phase, are behind Australia with 34 players.

.@BLACKCAPS in IPL auction:

Boult

Ferguson

Neesham

Sodhi

Allen

Conway

Mitchell

Santner

Phillips

Seifert

Milne

Astle

Guptill

Kuggeleijn

Southee

Munro

Wagner

Fletcher

Ashok

De Grandhomme

Bennett

Tickner

Kitchen

Shipley

(Williamson) Only a small fraction will be picked up. 1/2 — Michael Appleton (@michelappleton) February 1, 2022

Australia – 47.

West Indies – 34.

South Africa – 33.

England – 24.

Sri Lanka – 23.

New Zealand – 24.

Afghanistan – 17.

Bangladesh – 5.

Ireland – 5.

Namibia – 3.

Scotland – 2.

Zimbabwe – 1.

Nepal – 1.

USA – 1.