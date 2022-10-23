Rohit Sharma emotional: Indian national anthem witnesses emotive Indian captain in India-Pakistan World Cup match at the MCG

Rohit Sharma emotional: Emotions got the better of the Indian captain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground today.

Normal services have resumed with respect to India signifying dominance over Pakistan in ICC World Cup matches. Currently taking part in a high-profile T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Melbourne, India haven’t let Pakistan dictate terms (at least) in the first quarter of the match.

Captain Rohit Sharma inviting Pakistan in to bat first resulted in them losing captain Babar Azam (0) on the first ball that he faced. Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan (4) batting at a strike rate of 33.33 further dented his team leaving them in tatters on the back of a score 15/2 in four overs.

While Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled three disciplined overs in the powerplay, his new-ball partner Arshdeep Singh was the one who did the damage by dismissing both the Pakistani opening batters.

Highest T20I run-scorers in the last 12 months, Azam and Rizwan’s dismissals for practically no contribution at all had it in it to affect the momentum of the Pakistani innings. As a result, batters Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed managed just 60/2 in 10 overs.

Rohit Sharma emotional during India national anthem at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

Leading India for the 64th time across formats tonight, Sharma is captaining them for the first time in a World Cup. Doing the same in front of a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground, emotions got the better of the 35-year old player during the Indian national anthem.

Although refraining himself from crying, it was just when the national anthem was about to finish that Sharma experienced an emotive moment.

Speaking to Star Sports in one of the pre-tournament promotional videos, Sharma had acknowledged the value of getting to sing the national anthem before a World Cup match. The same was quite visible before the match on a Sunday evening.