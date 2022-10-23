Weather in Melbourne right now: MCG weather forecast on Sunday for India vs Pakistan Super 12 match

Weather in Melbourne right now: Rain gods appear to have become a bit lenient over the Melbourne Cricket Ground today.

Toss for the first match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will take place in less than 30 minutes from now. Not just any other Super 12 match, the match will be watched by spectators all around the world due to the involvement of Indian and Pakistani cricketers on the field.

Slated to be the third India-Pakistan T20I in 2022, boasting points will be up for grabs after both the teams won a match each during the Asia Cup earlier this year. Set to be the tournament opener for both the teams, the neighboring countries will have eyes on a winning start to a World Cup.

Even before its start, this match has already become a box-office success primarily because of the ballyhoo generated in the affirmative. An indication of the same can be observed from stockpile of people gathering outside the MCG hours ago in order to enter the venue at the right time.

Weather in Melbourne right now

Poor weather forecast in Melbourne was at the helm regarding the hoo-ha of this match. With the city having received a lot of rainfall in the recent days, it required quite a miraculous turnaround on the part of the rain gods to allow players participate in uninterrupted play.

Although there are no guarantees with respect to the weather, just like in life, some sort of miracle has happened to cause a certain improvement in the climate right before the start time. Currently, it is not raining in Melbourne despite the presence of a 96% cloud cover.

As far as the rain probability is concerned, AccuWeather predicts a highest 16% rain probability right at the start, i.e., 07:00 PM (local time). That being said, the number will reduce to and remain at 7% for the remainder of the playing hours.

As a result, fans can expect an iconic cricket match to be played at an iconic venue tonight. Even if rain makes its presence felt, it shouldn’t be threatening enough to abandon the match. Loss of a few overs, however, could be on the cards in such a scenario.

Hourly weather of MCG Cricket Ground

07:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 16%).

08:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

09:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

ALSO READ: Highest T20I innings total at Melbourne Cricket Ground

10:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

11:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).