Rohit Sharma injured: Rohit Sharma injury update after getting hit on right wrist in the nets

The Indian cricket team received a massive injury scare a couple of days before the second ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against England in Adelaide as captain Rohit Sharma got hit while batting in the nets. Sharma, 35, immediately walked out of the nets to receive medical attention in the presence of head coach Rahul Dravid.

Going by initial visuals which vent viral across social media platforms, Sharma didn’t resume batting even after receiving medical aid. The Indian skipper was subsequently seen walking off the nets to remove his helmet and gloves with the injured hand before grabbing a drink and applying an ice pack. Readers must note that Sharma was hit while facing throw downs from a specialist.

Although Sharma hasn’t been in the best of forms in this World Cup on the back of his 89 runs in five innings coming at an average and strike rate of 17.80 and 109.87 respectively, him getting hit before a World Cup semi-final had it in it to sent a shock wave among Indian fans even early in the morning.

Is Rohit Sharma injured?

Having said that, as mentioned above, the same was more of an injury scare as nothing official had been confirmed by either the team management or the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India).

In what succeeded as a major sigh of relied for both the Indian team and fans was the fact that Sharma resumed batting in the nets after taking a break. With him not seeming to face a lot of discomfort during his second stint in the nets, one expects him to be fit for the match on Thursday. However, an official update from the BCCI is the need of the hour to put an end to uncalled for speculations.

Sharma, who has played 14 T20Is against England in the last decade and a half, has scored 383 runs at an average of 34.81 and a strike rate of 143.44 including a century and a couple of half-centuries against them. Having taken part as a captain in a three-match T20I series against England earlier this year, Sharma will be facing them in this format for the first time in Australia.