Rohit Sharma last 10 T20 innings score: Rohit Sharma last 10 innings T20 full list

Rohit Sharma last 10 T20 innings score: The SportsRush brings you the list of the last ten t20 innings of Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

England and India will be up against each other in the 2nd T20I of the 3-match T20I series at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. After winning the first T20I, Team India would want to seal the series in this game. After the last win, Rohit Sharma became the first-ever captain to register 13 straight T20I wins.

Rohit has been great as the captain of the side, but his performances with the bat have not justified his potential. The Indian captain managed to score just 24 runs in the first T20I match as well. He had a terrible IPL 2022 with the bat for Mumbai Indians earlier.

The team relies a lot on Rohit Sharma as he is one of the best T20 players around the world. He is the highest run-scorer of T20I cricket, where he has scored 3337 runs at 23.29, courtesy of 4 centuries and 26 half-centuries.

Rohit Sharma last 10 T20 innings score

Rohit Sharma has played just a single T20I match after the Indian Premier League 2022. He was rested for South Africa and Ireland T20Is to manage his workload. The Indian T20 captain is not going through a great phase, and he is certainly struggling in the shortest format of the game.

Out of his last T20 innings, 9 of them have been in the IPL 2022 for Mumbai Indians. In the last 10 innings, Rohit has just scored 212 runs at a mere average of 21.20. He has not scored a single half-century in any of them, with 48 runs being his highest score against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rohit scored 268 runs in IPL 2022 at an average of 19.14 without a single half-century in the tournament. He had a strike-rate of just 120.18. So, the form of Rohit is not that great in the T20 format, and he would certainly want to improve that in the 2nd T20I against England in Birmingham.