Rohit Sharma record at Old Trafford Manchester: Rohit Sharma Old Trafford innings list in ODI history

Rohit Sharma will again be on the radar when India will be up against England in the series decider of the 3-match ODI series at Old Trafford in Manchester. Sharma scored a brilliant half-century in the first match, but he failed in the 2nd ODI. India would want their captain to give them a stable start.

Rohit is not going through a purple patch, he missed the test match in Edgbaston, whereas he could not do well in the T20Is as well. Ahead of the England tour, he was struggling for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, where he managed to score just 268 runs at 19.14, and he could not score a single half-century in the tournament.

Rohit Sharma record at Old Trafford Manchester

Indian ODI captain Rohit Sharma will be returning to Old Trafford on Sunday after a spell of more than three years, and he has some happy memories at this very ground. Sharma has played three ODIs in Manchester and all of them were during the 2019 ICC World Cup in England.

Rohit’s first match was against Pakistan, where he played an excellent knock of 140 runs, which was the highest score by an Indian against Pakistan in a World Cup match. Sharma took just 113 balls to score 140 runs, courtesy of 14 fours and three sixes. He won the Player of the Match award as well.

A splendid 140 from Rohit Sharma, which came off just 113 balls, guided India to their seventh straight victory over Pakistan in World Cup cricket 🔥 The Hit-Man is our @Oppo Shotmaker for India v Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/CIDOxS7bo3 — ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2019

He played a couple of more matches at Old Trafford against West Indies and Pakistan, but he failed to make his mark in both of those games. Overall, Rohit has scored 159 ODI runs in 3 innings in Manchester with the help of one century against Pakistan.

There is a true bounce on the track of Old Trafford, and if he can survive the initial overs of the match, Sharma will enjoy the conditions to bat here in Manchester.

Rohit Sharma Old Trafford innings list in ODI history