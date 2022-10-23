Rohit Sharma records against Pakistan: Rohit Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi head to head T20 record

Rohit Sharma records against Pakistan: The battle between Rohit Sharma and Shaheen Afridi will be a key in India vs Pakistan match.

In the last T20 World Cup in 2021, the Indian top-order collapsed against Shaheen Afridi, and the Indian team would want to improve that performance when they will face Pakistan in the Super-12 match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

Shaheen Afridi is back, and he will be looking to repeat the last year’s heroics yet again. Rohit Sharma will again face Afridi with the new ball. The form of Rohit has not been great this year, he has played 25 T20Is in 2022, where he has scored 540 runs at an average of 25.71. He has scored just a couple of half-centuries.

The S/R of Rohit is 142.48 this year which suggests that he is looking to play an aggressive brand of cricket. Rohit is one of the best players in the T20 history, and this is a perfect platform for him to get some runs.

Rohit Sharma records against Pakistan

Indian captain Rohit Sharma will play an important part for the Indian team at the top order, and the pitch in Melbourne will definitely suit the batting of the Indian opener. He has scored a couple of ODI centuries already here in just 7 matches so far.

Rohit’s record against Pakistan is not great in T20Is, where he has scored just 110 runs in 9 innings at 123.60 and 30* has been his highest score. In ODIs, Rohit has done a great job where he has scored 720 runs at 51.43 against Pakistan with the help of 2 centuries and 6 half-centuries.

Rohit has played 4 T20Is at the MCG, but he has batted in just a couple of innings. In those 2 innings, he has scored 64 runs which include a half-century as well. So, Rohit has not played many T20s here, but that half-century proves that he will enjoy the conditions.

Rohit Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi head to head T20 record

Shaheen Afridi is fit and running for Pakistan, and he will again be leading the pace attack of the Pakistan side. It is certain that Rohit will have to face Shaheen Afridi in the initial overs, and this contest may very well set the tone of the match. Both of them have faced each other just once in T20s, and it was in the last year’s T20 World Cup.

Afridi scalped the wicket of Rohit on the very first ball, where he bowled an excellent delivery to LBW Rohit. He would again want to repeat his performance against the Indian captain. Rohit, on the other hand, would want to give the Indian team a good start in this match at the MCG.