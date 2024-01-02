‘Entertainer’ Pat McAfee Catching a Kickoff at Rose Bowl Forces Fans to Hail ESPN for Giving Him $85 Million Deal; “They Hit a Gold Mine”

Oct 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; ESPN analyst Pat McAfee sits on the set of College Gameday during the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium. – USA Today Sports

Pat McAfee showcased his entertaining skills at the Rose Bowl. During Alabama’s 17-13 lead against Michigan, a kickoff landed in McAfee’s hands. Juggling with a mic in his right hand, he attempted a left-handed catch but fumbled. Darius Butler completed the catch, sparking joy in McAfee who jumped up, exciting the crowd. His consistent engagement has made him a highlight throughout the season.

Monday’s Rose Bowl clash between Michigan and Alabama on ESPN offered dual broadcasts: a traditional one and a Field Pass broadcast. These broadcasts sparked a divide among home viewers because each had distinct energies. The Field Pass broadcast, featuring The Pat McAfee Show crew—Pat McAfee, AJ Hawk, Darius Butler, Anthony DiGuilio, Connor Campbell, and Ty Schmit brought a unique excitement to the game and the fans loved it.

Fans flooded the video of Pat McAfee’s exuberant jump, praising ESPN’s $85 million deal with comments like “That $85 million deal coming in handy for ESPN..Pat is delivering.” Another fan emphasized McAfee’s entertainment value, stating, “This dude is entertaining. ESPN hit a gold mine with Pat. Literally, when he’s doing coverage, you just have to tune in to see what he possibly could be up to with his antics.”

Additionally, another commenter lauded McAfee as “the dude” and considered ESPN’s decision to sign him one of their smartest business moves. The Pat McAfee Show broadcast is known for its conversational feel, and during one of the season’s most significant college football games, they really took over the traditional broadcast. Take a look at the video of his catch:

The broadcast saw Jim Harbaugh‘s resilient Michigan Wolverines triumph over the Alabama Crimson Tide despite their imperfections. They secured a 27-20 victory in overtime at the Rose Bowl. The game even marked as only the second overtime game in the Rose Bowl’s 110 editions.

The Wolverines advance to the College Football National Championship with a perfect 14-0 record. They are set to compete for their school’s first national title since 1997, facing either Washington or Texas on Jan. 8 in Houston.

Pat McAfee’ Rapid Rise in Sports Media With ESPN’s $85 million Deal

Pat McAfee signed an $85 million, five-year deal with ESPN. The contract, which began in the fall, saw the next chapter of “The Pat McAfee Show” airing on weekday sports television’s most powerful platforms. It was featured on ESPN’s cable channel, the free YouTube channel, and its direct-to-consumer streaming service, ESPN+.

The approximately $17 million per year deal that ESPN had signed with McAfee included his weekly spot as an analyst on the iconic “College Football GameDay” and retained his control over all aspects of his show. In exchange for its $17 million investment, ESPN received 230 fully produced shows annually that could be monetized through advertising.

The $85 million paycheck by ESPN to Pat McAfee made complete sense as he delivered with enthusiasm and captivated the audience during his network appearances. His energetic presence adds vibrancy, connecting viewers with the game, evident in events like the Rose Bowl. The distinct contrast between the two broadcasts was clear, particularly in the final call of the game.