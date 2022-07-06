Rose Bowl cricket ground weather: Southampton cricket ground weather forecast 1st T20 India vs England

Rose Bowl cricket ground weather: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the first ENG vs IND T20I.

Separated by a solitary day in between, England and India will switch from whites to coloured jerseys as the rescheduled fifth Test match will be followed by the first T20I in Southampton tomorrow.

However, none of the 22 players from both the teams who took part in the recently concluded Birmingham Test will be playing the first T20I on Thursday.

While England have already announced a completely different 14-member squad for a three-match series, India’s 18-member squad for the first T20I will undergo as many as five changes before the second and third T20Is to be played on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Rose Bowl cricket ground weather forecast

The first three days of the Edgbaston Test were affected by rain shortening the morning session on a continual basis. The last two days of the match, on the contrary, had witnessed uninterrupted play.

An almost three-hour long drive between Birmingham and Southampton won’t change much with respect to the recent weather as the latter is also expected to allow untroubled play in the first T20I.

According to AccuWeather, Thursday is going to experience a sunny and pleasant day with the weather not changing much in the evening. With a rain probability of 0% throughout the evening, all the stakeholders can take a sigh of relief and start preparing for an enthralling England-India T20I at The Rose Bowl.

Southampton cricket ground weather hourly

06:00 PM – 23 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

07:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

08:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

09:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

10:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).