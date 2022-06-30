India vs England T20 player list: Team India squad for England tour 2022

India vs England T20 player list: The BCCI has picked two separate squads for the three-match T20I series post the fifth Test versus England.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s All-India Senior Selection Committee, on Thursday, picked the squads for the three match T20I and ODI series against England, which would follow after the completion of the rescheduled fifth Test match between the two sides at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham.

Interestingly, the committee has decided to pick two separate squads of 18-members each – for the first T20I and combined second and third T20I, with Rohit Sharma set to lead the side in all of these matches, including the ODI series as well.

As far as the first T20I is concerned, the selection committee has decided to field the same squad which played the recently concluded two-match T20I series against Ireland, with the additional inclusion of Rohit as the skipper, who will don the captaincy hat in place of Hardik Pandya.

The second and the third T20Is will mark the return of the experienced and seasoned campaigners in Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja.

India vs England T20 player list

India’s squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

India’s squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik.

The squad for the 2nd and 3rd T20Is perhaps present more or less the one which the team is likely to go ahead with in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia this year.

The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, and Rahul Tripathi have failed to make the cut for the final two T20Is.

The three-match T20I series would take place on July 7, 9, and 10 at Southampton, Birmingham, and Nottingham respectively.

Arshdeep Singh earns maiden call-up in ODIs

Left-arm pacer from Punjab Arshdeep Singh, who has been left out of the final two T20Is, has earned his maiden call-up into the 17-member ODI squad, with the series scheduled to take place from July 12- 17.

Amongst the ones who are not part of the T20I series, but have found a place in the 50-Over format squad are Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.