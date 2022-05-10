RR vs DC pitch report today IPL 2022 match: DY Patil Sports Academy pitch report Rajasthan vs Delhi match

RR vs DC pitch report today IPL 2022 match: The venue will host its eighteenth match of the ongoing 15th season of the league.

The 58th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai.

On the back of some consistent performances with both bat and the ball, and after successfully chasing down a huge total against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous match, RR have had a decent enough season so far, and are placed at the third spot in the points table currently.

The DC, on the other hand, have just not been able to get their campaign going, courtesy of some injuries and the COVID-19 cases that have emerged in the camp, which have, as admitted by their skipper Rishabh Pant, not helped create an ideal environment that his team would have liked with the playoffs not far away.

With 5 wins from 11 matches, they are currently placed at the 5th spot in the points table, with all their remaining matches a do-or-die for them here onwards.

While RR would play their fourth IPL 2022 match at the DY Patil Stadium today, DC would step on the venue for the third time.

RR vs DC pitch report today IPL 2022 match

As has been observed during the past few IPL 2022 matches at this venue, the red soil pitch at the DY Patil Stadium is again expected to be a bit two-paced, with the batters finding it a bit challenging to score as the match progresses.

The previous match at this venue between CSK and DC saw the former post 208/6 on the scoreboard after batting first. In reply, with the wicket stopping a bit, CSK’s spinners and Dwayne Bravo, mostly bowling his slower deliveries, were the ones who won it for their side by 91 runs.

With the sides batting first having successfully defended their totals in the last two matches here, don’t be surprised if captains opt to bat first post winning the Toss at this venue from here on.

Despite spinners likely to come into play with the pitches going dry and abrasive, the batters will have a fun time especially with the hard, new ball during both the innings.

Going by the expected nature of the pitch today, expect a huge total to be posted by the side batting first.