Ruturaj Gaikwad Becomes 3rd Indian Cricketer To Register A Diamond Duck In T20Is

Vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) has become the third Indian cricketer to register a diamond duck in T20Is. As far as both the white-ball formats are concerned, this is the first instance in the last six years when an Indian had been dismissed in such an unfortunate way.

Opening the batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal (21) in a 209-run chase, Gaikwad had to walk back to the pavilion in the first over itself. It all happened on the fifth delivery of the innings when Jaiswal pulled a slower short delivery from Marcus Stoinis. Initially interested in returning for the second run, Jaiswal was quick to make a U-turn to leave Gaikwad in no position to return to the crease at the batting end.

Although inadvertently, Stoinis interrupting Jaiswal’s way could’ve played a role in him erring in the first T20I against Australia in Visakhapatnam tonight. In spite of visiting captain Matthew Wade not collecting the ball cleanly, he had enough time to make amends as Gaikwad would’ve never prevented a diamond duck for himself.

In Jaiswal’s vicinity, Stoinis, meanwhile, couldn’t stop himself from bursting into laughter upon realizing how someone who hit him for a four and a six in the same over committed a grave error.

Jasprit Bumrah And Amit Mishra Were The First Two Indians To Get Out For A Diamond Duck

Not playing this series, India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was their first cricketer to be out on a diamond duck in the shortest format. In what were his early days in international cricket, Bumrah, batting at No. 11, was the last Indian batter to be dismissed in the first T20I of Sri Lanka’a tour of India 2016 in Pune.

Around 12 months later, veteran spinner Amit Mishra had followed Bumrah to become India’s second cricketer to get out for a diamond duck in the second T20I against England in Nagpur.

For those who don’t know, a batter gets out for a diamond duck when he has to walk back without scoring a run or facing a ball.