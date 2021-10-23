Ryan ten Doeschate: The 41-years old veteran bid adieu to professional cricket

At the age of 41, Ryan ten Doeschate has announced his retirement from cricket. He has been a global superstar of cricket.

Ryan ten Doeschate, the 41-years old veteran has finally announced his retirement from professional cricket. The Netherlands international announced earlier that the T20 World Cup will be his last tournament, but he batted in just one inning. He got out on duck in the game against Ireland, whereas he didn’t bat in the Namibia game. Tendo was left out of the team in the game against Sri Lanka.

After the game, Ryan ten Doeschate expressed his gratitude towards the Dutch staff.

“It has always been a privilege to represent the Netherlands. It’s been a tough tour to finish on but it’s been a pleasure to be a part of the efforts again”, Tendo said.

“The professionalism and dedication that this team and support staff have shown has been inspirational.”

Dutch coach Ryan Cambell also praised the veteran on his career. “Doeschate represented Dutch cricket hope. Sometimes words don’t mean enough when summing up someone’s career. It has been an honour for me as a coach to have him,” Campbell said.

“His skill, knowledge of the game & calmness under pressure was outstanding.”

Ryan ten Doeschate glorious career

Born in South Africa, Doeschate has established himself as one of the best players amongst associate nations. He has scored over 25,000 professional runs in his career, whereas he has been excellent with the ball as well.

More than 25,000 professional runs

42 hundreds

2 County Championship titles

Highest ODI average of all time (min. 1000 runs) One of the great careers comes to an end. Ryan ten Doeschate, take a bow.#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/gn0AZ2kLPJ — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) October 22, 2021

In International cricket, Tendo has scored 1541 ODI runs in 33 games, whereas he has scalped 55 wickets in bowling. He has the best average in ODI cricket amongst all the cricketers [min. 1000 runs]. He has scored more than 11,000 first-class runs, whereas he also scalped 214 wickets with the ball.

He has played cricket all around the globe and has been a champion. Doeschate has represented Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

At the age of 37, he finally lead Essex to their first-ever County Championship title. He also won the title of T20 Blast with them. The club also retired his jersey number as a token of respect.

Essex have retired Ryan ten Doeschate’s No.27 in honour of the departing former club captain 👊 It’s the first time the club have retired a shirt number. pic.twitter.com/Dunvw4d57q — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) September 21, 2021



Ryan ten Doeschate is a cricketing legend and players like him motivate the players from Associate countries to make their mark in cricket.