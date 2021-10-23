Cricket

Ryan ten Doeschate: The 41-years old veteran bid adieu to professional cricket

At the age of 41, Ryan ten Doeschate has announced his retirement from cricket. He has been a global superstar of cricket.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Rajon Rondo makes interesting hand gesture to the fan": Lakers reserve point guard gets fan expelled after altercation during Suns' blowout win at Staples Center
Next Article
"Reward for three years of hard work": Namibia cricket president heaps praise on the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 success.
Cricket Latest News
"Reward for three years of hard work": Namibia cricket president heaps praise on the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 success.
“Reward for three years of hard work”: Namibia cricket president heaps praise on the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 success.

Namibia are through to the Super-12 stages of the ICC T20 World Cup, and this…