SA vs BAN pitch report tomorrow match: Sydney Cricket Ground pitch report Super 12 match

SA vs BAN pitch report tomorrow match: The SportRush brings you the pitch report of the South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match.

South Africa and Bangladesh will go head to head against each other in the Super-12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. Bangladesh registered an easy win in the last match, whereas South Africa were quite unlucky in their last match.

South Africa deserved to win against Zimbabwe, but the rain had other plans for them. This is a perfect opportunity for them to register their first win of the tournament. The way Quinton de Kock batted in the last match proved that he is in some mood, whereas the bowling of this side looks great as well.

Bangladesh defeated the Netherlands in their first match, where the pacers of the side were on fire. The batters struggled a bit, and it will be tough for them to face the lethal bowling attack of the Proteas.

SA vs BAN pitch report tomorrow match

Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney is one of the best tracks out there in Australia for batters. This ground has hosted some high-scoring encounters, and South Africa vs Bangladesh match will be the 2nd game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at this very venue.

The last match between New Zealand and Australia was a run-scoring affair, where the Kiwi openers proved that this is an excellent ground to bat on. The ball comes onto the bat very nicely, and the shorter square boundaries also help in the favour of the batters. There are no visible demons out there on the pitch.

However, Sydney’s pitch is one of the driest tracks in the country, and the spinners come into play as the game goes on. Mitchell Santner bowled an excellent spell in the last match for the Kiwi side. The fast outfield and shorter boundaries make the job of the batters relatively easier here.

The average 1st innings score in the last BBL season here was 174 runs, whereas the 1st innings T20I score here is 171 runs. A high-scoring encounter may again be on the cards in this match.