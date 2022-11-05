SA vs NED head to head T20 records 2022: NED vs SA head to head in T20 history

A South Africa-Netherlands T20I will be played after eight years.

South Africa and Netherlands will face each other in the shortest format after eight and a half years in their last ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Adelaide tomorrow.

The first 10:30 AM (local time) start in this World Cup will only be the second South Africa-Netherlands T20I in the history of this format. The first such instance was registered during ICC World Twenty20 2014 in Chattogram. Although won by South Africa, a close encounter had witnessed Netherlands scoring 139 in 18.4 overs while chasing a 146-run target.

Fast forward to the present, South Africa need to beat Netherlands for the second time in a row in order to qualify for the semi-finals. Readers must note that a South African loss will eliminate them from the tournament as one out of Pakistan or Bangladesh is bound to have more points than them in such a scenario.

Netherlands, meanwhile, will have eyes on spoiling the opposition’s party. Having won a Super 12 match in this World Cup, Netherlands would be looking to end the tournament on a winning note for them and an upsetting note for the Proteas.

SA vs NED head to head T20 records 2022

Total number of matches played: 1

Matches won by SA: 1

Matches won by NED: 0

Matches played at a neutral venue: 1 (SA 1, NED 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 1 (SA 1, NED 0)

SA average score against NED: 145

NED average score against SA: 139

Most runs for SA: 17 (David Miller)

Most runs for NED: 51 (Stephan Myburgh)

Most wickets for SA: NA

Most wickets for NED: 1 (Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper and Timm van der Gugten)

Most catches for SA: 1 (Quinton de Kock and David Miller)

Most catches for NED: 1 (Stephan Myburgh and Logan van Beek)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).