Dixit Bhargav
|Sat Nov 05 2022

SA vs NED head to head T20 records 2022: NED vs SA head to head in T20 history

A South Africa-Netherlands T20I will be played after eight years.

South Africa and Netherlands will face each other in the shortest format after eight and a half years in their last ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Adelaide tomorrow.

The first 10:30 AM (local time) start in this World Cup will only be the second South Africa-Netherlands T20I in the history of this format. The first such instance was registered during ICC World Twenty20 2014 in Chattogram. Although won by South Africa, a close encounter had witnessed Netherlands scoring 139 in 18.4 overs while chasing a 146-run target.

Fast forward to the present, South Africa need to beat Netherlands for the second time in a row in order to qualify for the semi-finals. Readers must note that a South African loss will eliminate them from the tournament as one out of Pakistan or Bangladesh is bound to have more points than them in such a scenario.

ALSO READ: Pitch report of Adelaide Oval for South Africa vs Netherlands Super 12 match

Netherlands, meanwhile, will have eyes on spoiling the opposition’s party. Having won a Super 12 match in this World Cup, Netherlands would be looking to end the tournament on a winning note for them and an upsetting note for the Proteas.

SA vs NED head to head T20 records 2022

Total number of matches played: 1

Matches won by SA: 1

Matches won by NED: 0

Matches played at a neutral venue: 1 (SA 1, NED 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 1 (SA 1, NED 0)

SA average score against NED: 145

NED average score against SA: 139

Most runs for SA: 17 (David Miller)

Most runs for NED: 51 (Stephan Myburgh)

Most wickets for SA: NA

Most wickets for NED: 1 (Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper and Timm van der Gugten)

Most catches for SA: 1 (Quinton de Kock and David Miller)

Most catches for NED: 1 (Stephan Myburgh and Logan van Beek)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).

Dixit Bhargav

Dixit Bhargav

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and sports management graduate who is currently into his fifth year as a Cricket Editor at The SportsRush. His first cricketing memory dates back to 2002 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his jersey at the historic Lord’s balcony. What followed for an 8-year-old was an instant adulation for both Ganguly and the sport. The optimist in him is waiting for the day when Punjab Kings will win their maiden Indian Premier League title. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

