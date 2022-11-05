SA vs NED rain chances: Adelaide Oval weather 6 November 5 AM rain probability

Adelaide Oval will be at the helm on the last day of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 round. Scheduled to host a couple of matches, weather in the city will hold vital importance in a tournament which has already witnessed a total of four rain abandoned matches.

Contrary to the timings throughout the tournament till now, Adelaide will host the first morning match (10:30 AM start according to local time) of this World Cup. A South Africa-Netherlands clash in the morning will be followed by a Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I in the afternoon (02:30 PM start according to local time).

A primary reason behind the same is that Perth (major time difference due to location in Western Australia) is not hosting any match on a triple-header day. As a result, the first two matches will be early starts contrary to the trend thus far.

SA vs NED rain chances

Although no team would ever want its match to get washed out due to rain, the above mentioned four teams would be strictly against it due to it being the last match of this round for each one of them.

While South Africa are in serious contention of qualifying for the semi-finals, both Pakistan and Bangladesh have a minimal outside chance. Therefore, all these teams would be wanting to take part in a full-fledged 40-over contest to execute to the best of their abilities what lies in their hands.

A rarely lenient weather gods in Australia this summer should allow uninterrupted action throughout the day tomorrow. With weather portal AccuWeather predicting 0% rain probability during the match hours (for both matches), players can be rest assured for conducive weather conditions on Saturday. A pleasant day in Adelaide won’t let the temperature drop below 21 degree in another welcoming development.

Adelaide Oval hourly weather

10:00 AM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

11:00 AM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

12:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

01:00 PM – 26 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

02:00 PM – 25 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

03:00 PM – 25 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

04:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

05:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

06:00 PM – 23 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

07:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

NOTE: The two matches will begin at 05:30 AM and 09:30 AM respectively in India due to a five-hour time difference with the time zone in Adelaide.