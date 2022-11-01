Adelaide Oval T20 records: Adelaide T20 records and highest innings total in T20Is

HomeSearch

Dixit Bhargav
|Tue Nov 01 2022

Adelaide will be hosting its first international match in 2022. Photo Courtesy: Adelaide Oval Twitter

The iconic Adelaide Oval is all set to hog all the limelight as international cricket will return to the venue after almost 11 months tomorrow. Having last hosted an Ashes Test match in December 2021, Adelaide will be hosting its first T20I in the last three years.

The introduction of a seventh and last ICC T20 World Cup 2022 venue will be done on yet another double-header day. An afternoon match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands will be followed by a night match between India and Bangladesh. In addition to belonging to Group 2, another primary commonality between both these matches is the presence of bad weather throughout the match hours on Wednesday.

Adelaide Oval T20 records

Out of all the aforementioned four teams, only India have played (and won) an Adelaide T20I in the past.

Highest T20I run-scorers at this venue are Aaron Finch (190), David Warner (147), Shane Watson (118), Virat Kohli (90) and Rilee Rossouw (78). Other batters taking part in the tournament to have also played at the Adelaide Oval in the past are Glenn Maxwell (62), Quinton de Kock (46), Steven Smith (36) and Rohit Sharma (31).

Highest wicket-takers in Adelaide T20Is are Adam Zampa (6), Shane Watson (6), James Faulkner (4), Kyle Abbott (3), Jasprit Bumrah (3), Dasun Shanaka (3) and Pat Cummins (3). Other than Zampa, Shanaka and Cummins, Mitchell Starc (2), Ravichandran Ashwin (2), Hardik Pandya (2), Ashton Agar (2) and Chris Woakes (1) are other bowlers participating in this World Cup to have also picked a T20I wicket here.

Highest innings total in Adelaide T20Is

ScoreOversTeamOppositionYear
233/220AustraliaSri Lanka2019
188/320IndiaAustralia2016
187/620AustraliaSri Lanka2017
158/920EnglandAustralia2011
157/420AustraliaEngland2011

200-run mark has been touched only once in 10 T20I innings at the Adelaide Oval. While the first two T20Is at this stadium were won by the team batting second, the last three had been won by the team batting first.

The above mentioned fourth-highest T20I innings total here is also the highest successful run-chase at this venue in this format.

