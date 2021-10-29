SA vs SL T20 Head to Head Records | South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20I Stats | Sharjah T20I

SA vs SL T20 Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the SA vs SL T20 World Cup match.

The 25th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tomorrow.

In the two Super 12 matches which South Africa and Sri Lanka have played in the tournament, both of them have won and lost a match to be at the third and fourth position respectively on the points table in Group 1. Irrespective of the results, South Africa and Sri Lanka have oozed a lot of potential and them playing against each other calls for an enticing contest.

As far as playing the shortest format in Sharjah is concerned, South Africa will be playing their first T20I at this venue on Saturday. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have won both their T20Is here.

SA vs SL T20 Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 16

Matches won by SA: 11

Matches won by SL: 5

Matches played in Asia: 10 (SA 7, SL 3)

Matches played at neutral venues: 2 (SA 1, SL 1)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 3 (SA 2, SL 1)

SA average score against SL: 137

SL average score against SA: 126

Most runs for SA: 311 (Reeza Hendricks)

Most runs for SL: 197 (Dinesh Chadimal)

Most wickets for SA: 8 (Tabraiz Shamsi)

Most wickets for SL: 3 (Wanidu Hasaranga)

Most catches for SA: 6 (Quinton de Kock)

Most catches for SL: 9 (Dinesh Chandimal)

The last time when South Africa and Sri Lanka had locked horns against each other was as recent as last month when South Africa had whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 at the R Premdasa Stadium. A record which has it in it to provide confidence to any team in the world, South Africa have won their last six T20Is against Sri Lanka.