SA vs ZIM T20 head to head records: South Africa vs Zimbabwe head to head in T20 history

SA vs ZIM T20 head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup match.

The 18th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be played between South Africa and Zimbabwe in Hobart tomorrow. Ninth match of the tournament to be played at the Bellerive Oval will also be last one to be played here in this World Cup.

The contest will resume an African rivalry as South Africa and Zimbabwe’s sixth T20I against each other will be their first match across formats in the last four years.

The last South Africa-Zimbabwe T20I was played at the Senwes Park where the home team had chased down a 133-run target with six wickets and 26 balls remaining under the captaincy of Faf du Plessis.

Having lost their last T20I series, South Africa would want to take confidence from a thumping victory over New Zealand in their only completed official warm-up match in Brisbane on Monday. Readers must note that the Proteas have won seven and lost five out of their 13 T20Is in 2022.

ALSO READ: T20I records at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe are coming on the back of defeating Ireland and Scotland to qualify for Super 12s after a decade. Playing their first T20 World Cup in the last six years, Zimbabwe have won 11 and lost eight out of their 19 T20Is this year.

SA vs ZIM T20 head to head records

Total number of matches played: 5

Matches won by SA: 5

Matches won by ZIM: 0

Matches played at a neutral venue: 1 (SA 1, ZIM 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 1 (SA 1, ZIM 0)

SA average score against ZIM: 150

ZIM average score against SA: 141

Most runs for SA: 119 (David Miller)

Most runs for ZIM: 62 (Sean Williams)

Most wickets for SA: 3 (Lungi Ngidi)

Most wickets for ZIM: 2 (Sean Williams)

Most catches for SA: 4 (Quinton de Kock)

Most catches for ZIM: 1 (Sean Williams)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).