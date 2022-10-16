Bellerive Oval Hobart Cricket Ground records T20I: Blundstone Arena T20 records and highest innings total

Bellerive Oval Hobart Cricket Ground records: Hobart will be hosting a T20I after more than four and a half years tomorrow.

Having last hosted the last of its three T20Is more than four and a half years ago, Hobart will be hosting a couple of matches on the second day of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tomorrow.

Blundstone Arena, whose last international match was an Ashes Test earlier this year, is one of the seven venues for this World Cup and will also be hosting three Super 12 matches later this month.

First matches for First Round Group B teams, an afternoon West Indies vs Scotland match will be followed by a Zimbabwe vs Ireland encounter at night. It is noteworthy that neither of the four teams has played a T20I at the Bellerive Oval in the past. Scotland and Zimbabwe, in fact, have never played a T20I in Australia.

Bellerive Oval Hobart Cricket Ground records

Highest run-scorers in Hobart T20Is are Glenn Maxwell (123), Cameron White (90), Ravi Bopara (65), David Warner (53) and Aaron Finch (52). Among players taking part in this tournament, Dawid Malan (50), Alex Hales (44) and Jos Buttler (25) have played the shortest format at this venue in the past.

Highest T20I wicket-takers at this stadium are Nathan Coulter-Nile (4), Maxwell (4), Dirk Nannes (3), David Willey (3) and Shaun Tait (3). As far as bowlers part of all the squads for this World Cup are concerned, Ashton Agar (2), Marcus Stoinis (1), Mark Wood (1) and Adil Rashid (1) have picked at least one wicket here.

Highest innings total in Hobart T20Is

While the first two Hobart T20Is were won by the team batting first, the last one was won by the team batting second.

Out of six completed T20I innings at the Bellerive Oval, innings totals of 200+ have been registered twice. The first Australia (213/4) vs England (200/9) T20I eight years ago was quite a high-scoring match at this venue.

Highest successful T20I run-chase here belongs to hosts Australia as they had sealed a 156-run target with nine balls to spare against England in 2018.