SA20 team purse balance 2022: Total purse of SA20 teams 2022

The inaugural edition of Cricket South Africa’s new T20 league or the ‘SA20’ is scheduled to commence from January 23 next year, with a total of six franchises set to partake in the tournament.

Each of the ‘SA20’ franchises – MI Cape Town, Durban Super Giants, Johannesburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape had the option of signing a maximum number of five players in their squad as part of their pre-auction signing.

While the Cape Town, Durban, and the Johannesburg-based franchises roped in all the five players, Paarl, Pretoria, and Eastern Cape franchises have signed four, two, and two players respectively.

Akin the IPL, the SA20 auction ahead of its maiden season will take place on September 19 (Monday), with each franchise allowed to bring in a maximum of 17 players within their squad, comprising 10 South Africans and 7 overseas cricketers.

Each of the six franchises have a total of USD 2 million as their purse limit, within which they will have to complete the purchase of their 17 players in the squad.

Since we have no information as yet on the signing amount of each of the pre-auction players in the six franchise squads, the total purse amount available will only be known when the franchise think-tanks will arrive at the auction table today.

More than 500 players from a total of 18 countries, excluding those from India and Pakistan have got themselves registered for the SA20 season one auction.

As per verified reports, with around 250 players, South Africans form the largest pool registered for the auctions. England, with 100 registered players take the second spot.