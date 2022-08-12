Johannesburg Super Kings squad: CSA T20 League 2023 CSK team players list

Johannesburg Super Kings squad: The Chennai Super Kings Sports Limited had placed the highest bid for the Johannesburg franchise.

Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and one of the owners of Delhi Capitals successfully placed and eventually won the combined bids of all the six franchises of Cricket South Africa’s brand new T20 league, which is all set to commence from January next year.

For ensuring that the tournament is a success akin the IPL right from the get-go, CSA has even decided to forfeit the previously scheduled three-match ODI series against Australia the upcoming January, and with it risk their chances of direct qualification for the ODI World Cup in 2023.

With the involvement of six IPL franchise owners, CSA’s aim of ensuring “long-term sustainability of the game” has perhaps had a decent enough kick-start.

As per the tournament rules, a team can sign only one capped South African player, three overseas players, and an uncapped player ahead of the players auction, scheduled to take place by the next few weeks, as per a CSA press release on Wednesday. Also, the maximum permissible limit of players in each of the team squads is 17 players each.

Johannesburg Super Kings squad

As of today, the MI Cape Town and the Durban team (owned by LSG’s RP Sanjeev Goenka group) have so far announced their five signings ahead of the auction.

As for the Johannesburg Super Kings (owned by Chennai Super Kings Sports Limited), the franchise has not yet confirmed their five signings, but is likely to do the same anytime soon.

However, as per multiple reports (although unverified), former CSK mainstay Faf du Plessis and present CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali are the two confirmed signings for the Johannesburg Super Kings.

Du Plessis had been with the CSK from the IPL seasons 2011 to 2021, before being roped in by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) this season as their skipper.

Ali, on the other hand, has been with the CSK for the past two years, and was retained by them ahead of the mega auction which took place this year.