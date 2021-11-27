Saha injury: What happened to Wriddhiman Saha? Why is Wriddhiman Saha not playing?

Wriddhiman Saha injury: The Indian wicket-keeper batter is nowhere to be seen on the field in the first session of the third day.

During the third day of the first Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of India in Kanpur, India wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha’s absence on the field surprised one and all.

With Rishabh Pant rested for this series, Saha has started this Test match ahead of uncapped Srikar Bharat. However, the morning session of Day 3 witnessed Bharat standing behind the stumps.

Bharat, who has been part of the Indian Test squad in the past as well, is arguably the best red-ball wicket-keeper batter in the Indian domestic circuit. The 28-year old player gave a glimpse of his skills by grabbing a praiseworthy low catch to dismiss Will Young (89) off Ravichandran Ashwin today.

Brilliant brilliant catch by Srikar Bharat. Stayed low in the position till the last moment 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 27, 2021

Playing his maiden Indian Premier League season for Royal Challengers Bangalore last month, Bharat had gained limelight after hitting a last-ball winning six off Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan.

Wriddhiman Saha injury

Readers must note that Saha didn’t take the field this morning because of a “stiff neck”. Just after the play started on Day 3, BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) provided an official update with respect to Saha’s injury.

“Wriddhiman Saha has stiffness in his neck. The BCCI medical team is treating him and monitoring his progress. KS Bharat will be keeping wickets in his absence,” BCCI said in an official statement posted in the form of a tweet.

UPDATE – Wriddhiman Saha has stiffness in his neck. The BCCI medical team is treating him and monitoring his progress. KS Bharat will be keeping wickets in his absence.#INDvNZ @Paytm — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2021

It is due to a recent update in the rules of cricket that teams are allowed to ask for a wicket-keeping substitute from outside the Playing XI in cases when their designated keeper gets injured.

Coming in to bat at No. 7 in the 88th over yesterday, Saha could only score 1 (12) before getting out caught behind off New Zealand pacer Tim Southee.