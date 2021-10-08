KS Bharat RCB six video: Bharat smacks last-ball six off Avesh Khan to win cliffhanger vs Delhi Capitals

Bharat RCB six: The wicket-keeper batter from Royal Challengers Bangalore didn’t lose his cool in a pressure situation tonight.

During the 56th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in Dubai, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets primarily due to a last-ball six by wicket-keeper batter Srikar Bharat.

With Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje giving away just four runs in the penultimate over, Royal Challengers needed 15 runs off the last over being bowled by Avesh Khan. The equation reduced to Bharat needing five runs off the last ball.

Bharat, who scored his maiden IPL half-century at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, put on display a knock which will be remembered for a long time after it ended in a match-winning six down the ground.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the first over itself, a victorious Bharat walked back after scoring a career-best 78* (52) with the help of three fours and four sixes.

It was Bharat’s unbeaten 111-run partnership for the fourth wicket alongside all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (51*) which powered them to sealing a 165-run chase on the last ball of the match.

After RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bowl, Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for his team with bowling figures of 4-0-25-2. Other than Siraj, Daniel Christian, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel picked a wicket apiece.

KS Bharat RCB six video

Twitter reactions on KS Bharat:

just in case India were looking for yet another keeper batsman in white ball cricket! #DCvRCB #IPL2021 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 8, 2021

VICTORY!! Hum jeet gaye! Bharat gets us there with a six on the last ball! Incredible! We are challengers! What a game! Screaming at 4:40am at that last ball – not sorry neighbours #RCBvDC — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) October 8, 2021

Something to take away from this game. It’s never over until it’s over. #RCBvDC #IPL2021 #KsBharat — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) October 8, 2021

