“Salute to you”: Javed Miandad salutes Sunil Gavaskar for being one of the best batters

Javed Miandad had a lot of praise for Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar in a recent podcast on Pakistan Cricket Board’s Youtube channel.

Sunil Gavaskar and Javed Miandad are two legends of the game. Miandad was the first test captain of Pakistan, and he is considered one of the best batters in the world. He scored 8832 test runs at 52.57, courtesy of 23 centuries and 43 half-centuries.

He also scored 7381 runs in ODI cricket.

Sunil Gavaskar was the first batter in international cricket to complete the milestone of 10,000 test runs. He scored 10,122 test runs at 51.12, courtesy of 34 hundreds and 45 half-centuries.

Javed Miandad salutes Sunil Gavaskar

In a recent podcast on PCB’s Youtube channel, Pakistan’s great Javed Miandad talked about his admiration for Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar. He said Sunil Gavaskar was one of the best batters around, and she started with saluting the Indian legend.

Javed Miandad said that Pakistan had some seriously good pacers in Imran Khan and all, but the way Sunil Gavaskar played them without a helmet was outstanding. He asked the youngsters to learn from Sunil Gavaskar on how to play short balls despite having such a small height.

“First of all, I salute Sunil Gavaskar, I considered him a really big player,” Javed Miandad said.

“We had some really tough bowlers in Imran Khan and all, but the way he uses to play them without any helmet was excellent.”

Miandad had a lot of praises for the concentration of Sunil Gavaskar. Miandad revealed that he used to tease and irritate Sunil Gavaskar continuously while batting. He said that when Sunil used to get out because of the shouts, he used to shout on Miandad “Are Bhai Kitna bolta hai…”

“The concentration of Sunil Gavaskar was incredible. Sometimes I used to irritate Sunil by shouting different things, and when he used to get out, he uses to yell at me,” Javed Miandad added.