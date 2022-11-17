Sanju Samson net worth: Full list of brand endorsements by Rajasthan Royals captain

The Kerala-born wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson will most likely feature in India’s playing XI during the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting today at the Sky Stadium in Wellington.

With the senior trio of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli being rested for the aforementioned series, Samson might well be picked to take either the no.3 or the no.4 spot in the batting order, above or below Suryakumar Yadav.

A solid back foot player with an ability to take on the shorter deliveries with good effect, the 28-year-old’s absence from team India T20 World Cup 2022 squad, did not sit down well with majority of the Indian Cricket fans.

With both the openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in particular, struggling to provide quick starts throughout the World Cup campaign, Samson was the most talked about batter which the fans felt deserved an opportunity to play on the bouncy Australian pitches.

As for the Indian Premier League (IPL), the wicket-keeper batter led the franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) to only their second-ever appearance in the league’s grand finale the previous season (2022).

Sanju Samson net worth

Despite not being a consistent part of the Indian limited-Overs set-up so far, Sanju Samson is quite a popular figure in the Cricketing fraternity.

Courtesy of his IPL salary, earnings via the BCCI, brand endorsements, and other investments, Samson reportedly has an approximate net worth of $9 million, or roughly around INR 72 Crore.

His present IPL earnings stand at INR 14 Crore after he was retained by RR during this year’s mega auction.

Full list of brand endorsements by Rajasthan Royals captain

As per reports, Sanju Samson is the brand ambassador of Australia’s Kookaburra Sports, as well as that of a Kerala-based personal wellness brand, Haeal.

He also had worked alongside fellow Indian cricketers in Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer while the promoting for Gillette India via commercials. Apart from these, he has also been involved with endorsements of Bharat Pe (digital payments app) and MyFab11 (Cricket fantasy app).