India vs New Zealand head to head T20 records: IND vs NZ T20 records 2022

New Zealand and India are all in readiness of playing against each other for the first time this year. Both the unsuccessful ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finalists will partake in a three-match T20I series starting in Wellington from tomorrow.

The match will be played after almost a year since their last T20I encounter against each other at the Eden Gardens. Much like this year, these two teams had also played a three-match series right after the ICC T20 World Cup last year as well. A comprehensive 73-run victory had powered India to a 3-0 series victory at home.

India, who’ve won four out of their last five T20Is against the Black Caps, have even bettered them in this format when it comes to playing in New Zealand. However, set to play with a second-strong squad under Hardik Pandya, India won’t enjoy the cushion provided by several experienced players.

That being said, the visitors would want to not only try out some new or lesser experienced faces but also try out a much-needed change in approach to their T20I mindset. With the likes of Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson in their current squad, it would be a pity if the Indian team management won’t provide opportunities and freedom to these batters capable of attacking from the word go.

India vs New Zealand head to head T20 records

Total number of matches played: 20

Matches won by NZ: 9

Matches won by IND: 11

Matches played at Sky Stadium: 3 (NZ 2, IND 1)

Matches played in New Zealand: 10 (NZ 4, IND 6)

NZ average score against IND: 158

IND average score against NZ: 157

Most runs for NZ: 358 (Kane Williamson)

Most runs for IND: 212 (Shreyas Iyer)

Most wickets for NZ: 20 (Ish Sodhi)

Most wickets for IND: 8 (Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar)

Most catches for NZ: 11 (Tim Southee)

Most catches for IND: 5 (Hardik Pandya)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).