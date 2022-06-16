Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Rajkot pitch report: Rajkot Stadium pitch report 4th IND vs SA T20I batting or bowling

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Rajkot pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of IND vs SA 4th T20I

Rajkot’s Saurashtra Association Cricket Stadium will host the 4th T20I of the 5-match T20I series between India and South Africa on 17 June 2022. South Africa are currently ahead in the series by 2-1. So, this is a do-or-die game for the Indian team, whereas South Africa would want to seal the series here.

Team India finally won in the last match, where the bowlers of the side did wonders. Ishan Kishan has been in excellent form with the bat, and he would want to continue. South Africa lost their last match, but they have played some brilliant cricket in the series. It has to be seen whether Quinton de Kock will be fit or not.

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Rajkot pitch report

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is hosting an international match after a span of almost three years. This pitch is one of the best batting tracks of the country, and we can expect a high-scoring encounter. This is a flat surface with absolutely no help for the bowlers, be it pace or spin.

A total of three T20Is have been played at this ground, where the average 1st innings score has been 183 runs. Out of three matches, two of them have been won by the chasing teams. Australia scored the highest T20I total (201/7) at this ground, whereas Bangladesh scored the lowest T20I score (153/6).

A total of 10 IPL games have also been played at this ground, where seven of them have been won by the chasing teams. Colin Munro has played one match at this ground, where he has scored a century. In terms of bowling, Yuzvendra Chahal found some success when he played here.

Overall, this is going to be an excellent track for batting, and we can expect a high-scoring contest.