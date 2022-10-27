SCG average T20 score: Sydney Cricket Ground T20 average score and highest successful T20I run chase

SCG average T20 score: The SportsRush brings you the average score and highest successful run chase at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney is one of the most iconic stadiums in the world, and this ground will be hosting a couple of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 matches today. Australia and New Zealand played here earlier, where New Zealand registered an easy win.

South Africa vs Bangladesh & India vs Netherlands will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground, but there is a threat of rain in both matches. South Africa started their innings with a bang against the Bangladeshi bowlers, and they would want to get a win.

The match between India and Netherlands should be an easy one for the Indian side, and they have already confirmed that they will be playing with their full-strength squad in this match. If the weather stays well, the Indian team is expected to cruise in this one.

SCG average T20 score

The track at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground has always been a batting-friendly one, and the batters have loved playing here. It is also one of the driest grounds in the country, and the spinners have always played a part here.

In T20Is, the average 1st innings score here has been 171 runs, which implies that this ground has been terrific to bat on. In the domestic T20s, the average 1st innings score has been just 158 runs. Although, in the last BBL season, we saw some high-scoring matches here at this venue.

Sydney Cricket Ground highest successful T20I run chase

In January 2016, India achieved the highest T20I run chase at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia batted first, and Shane Watson played a blinder of 124* runs in just 71 balls, where he smashed 10 boundaries and 6 sixes, which led Australia to a massive score of 197/5.

It was a really tough chase, but the Indian team was at it, and they managed to win the match on the last ball of the match. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries, whereas Suresh Raina played a brilliant knock of 49 runs with the bat. India scored 200/3 and won the match by 7 wickets.