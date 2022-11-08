PAK vs NZ match time in Pakistan: Pakistan vs New Zealand toss time for T20 World Cup 2022 semi final

Drum rolls, it’s finally time for the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. After a lot of thrillers, upsets, rain, etc, the Super-12 stage has given four semi-finalist teams. The Blackcaps will face mighty Pakistan in the 1st semi-final of the tournament at the SCG.

No matter how New Zealand performs in the bilateral tournaments, this team is made for ICC tournaments. Ahead of the tournament, when they were named in the same group as two of the favourites of the tournament, Australia and England, everybody thought New Zealand won’t make it, but surprise surprise.

When South Africa defeated India in Perth, the whole world believed the team is knocked out of the tournament, but the team management and the players believes. The luck was kind to them, but they displayed some dominant performances in the last two matches. Matthew Hayden rightly said these guys are dangerous.

PAK vs NZ match time in Pakistan

Sydney Cricket Ground will be hosting the first semi-final of the tournament, and it will be a day-night match at the beautiful stadium in Sydney. This is one of the most iconic stadiums in the world, and it will be a treat to watch the semi-final match at this very venue.

The match will start at 1:30 PM IST, which is 1:00 PM Pakistan time, and the toss will take place 30 minutes prior to the match. It is to be noted that the rules have been tweaked a little for the knockouts as there should be a minimum of 10-over per innings to get a result as compared to 5-over per innings normally.

New Zealand have not been able to play great against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup history, and they would want to improve their records against the 2009 T20 World Cup champions. Kane Williamson has already lauded the pace attack of the Pakistan side.