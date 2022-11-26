Seddon Park Hamilton ODI records: Hamilton Cricket Ground ODI records and highest innings total

The second ODI of India’s tour of New Zealand 2022 will be played in Hamilton tomorrow after just a one-day gap between two matches. Set to be the penultimate match of this Indian tour, the visitors are in urgent need of a victory in order to not convert the final match into a dead-rubber.

Having already hosted a couple of ODIs this year, international cricket will return to the Seddon Park after almost eight months. It is worth a mention that the Kiwis have maintained a phenomenal ODI record at this venue over the years on the back of winning 23 and losing just seven out of their 32 ODIs. India, on the other hand, don’t have the best of records here due to three wins and eight losses in 11 attempts.

Seddon Park Hamilton ODI records

Highest ODI run-scorers at this stadium are Ross Taylor (876), Martin Guptill (779), Brendon McCullum (575), Kane Williamson (413) and Tom Latham (324). A list of best batters among active cricketers is provided below:

Batters Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Martin Guptill (NZ) 18 779 180* 51.93 91.97 3 2 Kane Williamson (NZ) 12 413 77 34.41 77.48 0 4 Tom Latham (NZ) 10 324 140* 46.28 100.62 1 2 Henry Nicholls (NZ) 7 199 78 39.8 74.81 0 2 Virat Kohli (IND) 4 175 78 58.33 97.22 0 2

Shikhar Dhawan (125), Mitchell Santner (112) and Shreyas Iyer (103) are the other players part of the current squads to have also scored more than 100 ODI runs at this venue.

ALSO READ: Pitch report of Seddon Park for 2nd New Zealand-India T20I

Highest wicket-takers in Hamilton ODIs are Trent Boult (18), Tim Southee (15), Matt Henry (11), Ish Sodhi (9) and Kyle Mills (9). Santner (7), Michael Bracewell (4), James Neesham (3), Adam Milne (2), Kuldeep Yadav (2) and Shardul Thakur (1) are the other players part of current squads with ODI wickets here.

Batters Matches Wickets Average Economy SR Trent Boult (NZ) 8 18 23 5.37 25.6 Tim Southee (NZ) 12 15 41.8 5.72 43.8 Matt Henry (NZ) 5 11 18.18 4.63 23.5 Ish Sodhi (NZ) 6 9 23.66 4.71 30.1 Mohammed Shami (IND) 4 8 27.5 6.63 4.71

Highest innings totals in Hamilton ODIs

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 363/4 50 West Indies New Zealand 2014 350/9 49.3 New Zealand Australia 2007 348/6 48.1 New Zealand India 2020 347/4 50 India New Zealand 2020 346/5 50 Australia New Zealand 2007

Out of the 74 ODI innings at the Seddon Park, 300-run mark has been touched on seven occasions. Interestingly, all these totals have been in excess of 330 runs. In 35 ODIs which have yielded a result at this stadium, teams batting first have won 15 as compared to 20 wins by chasing teams.

Doubtlessly a good venue for registering successful high run-chases, the above mentioned second and third-highest innings totals have both come in successful efforts in the second innings. While the third-highest had happened during the last New Zealand-India Hamilton ODI, the second-highest (highest successful ODI run-chase here) had come with the hosts chasing a 347-run target 15 years ago.