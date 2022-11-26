HomeSearch

Seddon Park Hamilton ODI records: Hamilton Cricket Ground ODI records and highest innings total

Dixit Bhargav
|Published Nov 26, 2022

Tom Latham celebrates a milestone at the Seddon Park. Photo Courtesy: ICC Twitter

The second ODI of India’s tour of New Zealand 2022 will be played in Hamilton tomorrow after just a one-day gap between two matches. Set to be the penultimate match of this Indian tour, the visitors are in urgent need of a victory in order to not convert the final match into a dead-rubber.

Having already hosted a couple of ODIs this year, international cricket will return to the Seddon Park after almost eight months. It is worth a mention that the Kiwis have maintained a phenomenal ODI record at this venue over the years on the back of winning 23 and losing just seven out of their 32 ODIs. India, on the other hand, don’t have the best of records here due to three wins and eight losses in 11 attempts.

Seddon Park Hamilton ODI records

Highest ODI run-scorers at this stadium are Ross Taylor (876), Martin Guptill (779), Brendon McCullum (575), Kane Williamson (413) and Tom Latham (324). A list of best batters among active cricketers is provided below:

BattersMatchesRunsHighestAverageSR10050
Martin Guptill (NZ)18779180*51.9391.9732
Kane Williamson (NZ)124137734.4177.4804
Tom Latham (NZ)10324140*46.28100.6212
Henry Nicholls (NZ)71997839.874.8102
Virat Kohli (IND)41757858.3397.2202

Shikhar Dhawan (125), Mitchell Santner (112) and Shreyas Iyer (103) are the other players part of the current squads to have also scored more than 100 ODI runs at this venue.

Highest wicket-takers in Hamilton ODIs are Trent Boult (18), Tim Southee (15), Matt Henry (11), Ish Sodhi (9) and Kyle Mills (9). Santner (7), Michael Bracewell (4), James Neesham (3), Adam Milne (2), Kuldeep Yadav (2) and Shardul Thakur (1) are the other players part of current squads with ODI wickets here.

BattersMatchesWicketsAverageEconomySR
Trent Boult (NZ)818235.3725.6
Tim Southee (NZ)121541.85.7243.8
Matt Henry (NZ)51118.184.6323.5
Ish Sodhi (NZ)6923.664.7130.1
Mohammed Shami (IND)4827.56.634.71

Highest innings totals in Hamilton ODIs

ScoreOversTeamOppositionYear
363/450West IndiesNew Zealand2014
350/949.3New ZealandAustralia2007
348/648.1New ZealandIndia2020
347/450IndiaNew Zealand2020
346/550AustraliaNew Zealand2007

Out of the 74 ODI innings at the Seddon Park, 300-run mark has been touched on seven occasions. Interestingly, all these totals have been in excess of 330 runs. In 35 ODIs which have yielded a result at this stadium, teams batting first have won 15 as compared to 20 wins by chasing teams.

Doubtlessly a good venue for registering successful high run-chases, the above mentioned second and third-highest innings totals have both come in successful efforts in the second innings. While the third-highest had happened during the last New Zealand-India Hamilton ODI, the second-highest (highest successful ODI run-chase here) had come with the hosts chasing a 347-run target 15 years ago.

