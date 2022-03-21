“Shaheen Loves That”: Shaheen Afridi dismisses David Warner cheaply in the 3rd test at Lahore

Pakistan’s pacer Shaheen Afridi dismissed David Warner cheaply in the third test at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan and Australia are battling each other out in the third and final test of the series at Lahore’s Gaddafi stadium. The series is levelled at 0-0, and the winner of this game will seal the series. This is the first test at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium after a span of 13 years.

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first on a flat track in Lahore. The Australian team went unchanged, whereas Pakistan brought in pacer Naseem Shah in place of Faheem Ashraf.

The pitch was looking flat, but Shaheen Afridi proved his class yet again with the ball. From ball one, Shaheen was at the point, and he took no time in taking the wicket of Australia’s opening batter David Warner.

Shaheen Afridi dismisses David Warne cheaply

Shaheen Afridi troubled David Warner in the first over of the game, but Warner had no troubles in facing Hasan Ali in the 2nd one. Afridi came in on to bowl the 3rd over again, and he took the wicket of David Warner in just the third ball of the over.

Shaheen Afridi bowled a shorter-length delivery, but the ball nipped back in sharp. David Warner was beaten by the pace, and the ball crashed on his pads. It was looking plumb, and the umpire took no time in raising his finger. Warner discussed with Usman Khawaja, but he decided to walk.

David Warner failed in the Karachi test as well, and this dismissal won’t please him. After taking Warner, Shaheen Afridi took no time in dismissing Marnus Labuschagne for a duck as well. Australia lost two wickets at the score of just eight runs, courtesy of an incredible spell by Shaheen Afridi.

The batters have enjoyed the series so far, and the Australian team has to put up a decent score in order to stay alive in the game.