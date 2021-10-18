Shakib al Hasan record: Bangladesh’s all-rounder became the highest wicket-taker in T20Is during the ICC T20 World Cup Game

Shakib al Hasan surpassed the record of Lasith Malinga to become the highest wicket-taker of T20I cricket.

Bangladesh started their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a defeat against Scotland. However, their star all-rounder, Shakib al Hasan created an inspiring record.

The left-arm spinner became the highest wicket-taker in the history of T20I cricket. He took the wicket of Scottish all-rounder Michael Leask, which was his 108th dismissal in T20I cricket. He surpassed the record of Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga, who had 107 wickets under his belt.

Shakib bowled a brilliant spell of 2/17 in four overs against Scotland and scored 20 runs with the bat.

The Bangla all-rounder now has 108 wickets in 89 T20Is, whereas he has scored 1783 runs with the bat. He claimed his 100th T20I wicket against Australia earlier this year

Shakib al Hasan records

Shakib al Hasan is the only player in the T20I history to score 1000 runs and pick 100 wickets. He also recently claimed the No.1 rank in the ICC T20I all-rounder’s rankings, whereas he also tops the ODI all-rounder ranking charts.

In overall T20 cricket, Shakib is the 6th highest wicket-taker with 388 wickets under his belt, whereas he has scored 5463 runs with the bat. Apart from him, only Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, and Andre Russel have touched the mark of 5000 T20 runs and 300 T20 wickets.

In July 2021, Shakib became the highest ODI wicket-taker of Bangladesh cricket. Shakib (277 wickets) broke the record of Mashrafe Mortaza, who had 269 wickets under his belt. In ODI cricket, he is one of the four all-rounders to score 6000 runs and scalp 250 wickets.

He is also the highest wicket-taker of Bangladesh in test cricket. Hasan has 215 test wickets under his belt, whereas he has scored 3933 runs with the bat.

Shakib al Hasan is truly a cricketing legend, and he has so much cricket left in him.