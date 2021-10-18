Cricket

Shakib al Hasan record: Bangladesh’s all-rounder became the highest wicket-taker in T20Is during the ICC T20 World Cup Game

Shakib al Hasan surpassed the record of Lasith Malinga to become the highest wicket-taker of T20I cricket.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Yuvraj Singh Arrested: The all-rounder arrested for his 'Bhangi' comment on Yuzvendra Chahal during Instagram Live
Next Article
Chris Greaves story: From an Amazon delivery agent to winning Man of the Match in ICC T20 World Cup 2021
Cricket Latest News
Chris Greaves heroics lead Scotland to pull over a win against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2021 Qualifier game in Oman.
Chris Greaves story: From an Amazon delivery agent to winning Man of the Match in ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Chris Greaves heroics lead Scotland to pull over a win against Bangladesh in the T20…