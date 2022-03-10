Shane Warne last photos: When is Shane Warne funeral? All Shane Warne funeral details you need to know

Shane Warne last photos: The funeral of Shane Warne will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after his body reached Australia.

After Shane Warne’s unexpected death, the cricketing world is in shock. The legendary Australian leg-spinner passed away on 4 March 2022 from a suspected heart attack in Thailand.

Shane Warne is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Warne made his debut against India, and he is just one of the two bowlers to have 1000 international wickets. Only Muttiah Muralitharan took more wickets than Shane Warne in international cricket.

Shane Warne last photos

After Warne’s death on the Thai resort island of Koh Samui, his body was taken to the mainland city of Surat Thani. It was then transported to Bangkok, before getting transferred to Australia. Shane Warne’s body reached Essendon Fields Airport in Melbourne in a charter flight.

A picture of Shane Warne’s coffin emerged online where his coffin was wrapped in an Australian flag.

Shane Warne’s coffin draped in an Australian flag in Bangkok, as he begins his final, tragic journey home. 💔 pic.twitter.com/naxy39m8sC — Jennifer Bechwati (@jenbechwati) March 10, 2022

When is Shane Warne funeral?

Shane Warne’s state funeral will take place on 30 March 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. A private family funeral event will happen prior to it. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said that people will get the opportunity to pay their tribute to the Australian legend.

“It will be an opportunity for Victorians to pay tribute to his contribution to his sport, to our state and the country,” Andrews said.

Melbourne Cricket Ground’s Great Southern Stand has been renamed to Shane Warne Stand in honour of Shane Warne. The state also allowed people to pay their tributes to Warne by putting Beer Cans and Cigarettes at Shane Warne’s statue.