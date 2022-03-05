Shane Warne net worth: Shane Warne brothers and sisters and parents name

Shane Warne net worth: Australian leg-spinner has been working continuously after his retirement in different fields around the world.

After Shane Warne’s unexpected death, the cricketing world is in shock. The legendary Australian leg-spinner passed away on 4 March 2022 from a suspected heart attack in Thailand.

Shane Warne is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Warne made his debut against India, and he is just one of the two bowlers to have 1000 international wickets. Only Muttiah Muralitharan took more wickets than Shane Warne in international cricket.

Shane Warne net worth

According to Celebrity net worth, Shane Warne leaves an estimated worth of $50M. After his retirement, he has been constantly working with Fox Cricket as a commentator. He also was a professional poker player and also endorsed a number of brands.

In recent years, he founded his own gin distillery – 708 Gin, produced in Western Australia. During Covid, he also launched his brand of alcohol-based sanitizers. He has been a coach in the Hundred competition, whereas he also has a stake in the IPL side Rajasthan Royals.

A special tribute for the one and only Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/0b0LJ3ilgM — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 5, 2022

After retiring from International cricket in 2007, Shane Warne was playing IPL and BBL till 2013. Warne joined Nine as a cricket commentator in 2008 and was part of the network until it lost its broadcasting rights in 2018. He was signed by Sky Sports in 2009 and Fox Cricket in 2018

Shane Warne’s father’s name is Keith Warne, whereas his Mother’s name is Bridgette Warne. He also has a younger brother named Jason Warne. He also leaves behind three children named Jackson Warne, Summer Warne, and Brooke Warne.