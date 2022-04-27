Shane Warne Rajasthan Royals ceremony schedule: Shane Warne tribute galary details

Shane Warne Rajasthan Royals ceremony schedule: The Rajasthan franchise will organize an event at the DY Patil Stadium.

The cricketing world went into shock when Shane Warne passed away earlier this year. The legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne passed away on 4 March 2022 from a suspected heart attack in Thailand.

Shane Warne is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt.

Shane Warne played for Rajasthan Royals for four years, but he was later appointed as the mentor and brand ambassador of the club. He was always in close association with the franchise over the years.

Shane Warne Rajasthan Royals ceremony schedule

Rajasthan Royals will pay tribute to Shane Warne in an event on 30 April 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The Royals will face Mumbai Indians in that game.

DY Patil Stadium has been chosen because Shane Warne won the IPL 2008 trophy at the very same venue. Jason Warne, brother of Shane Warne will travel to Mumbai to be a part of the occasion.

“It is befitting that the same stadium where Warne lifted the IPL trophy will see the cricketing world come together to pay their respects and celebrate his life. The franchise would like to iterate that it will not be an occasion to mourn, but to commemorate the great man, and salute him for his never-ending contribution to the game of cricket as well as impacting thousands of lives around the world through his words, energy, and actions both on and off the field,” the Royals stated in a communique.

The players will wear the initials ‘SW23’ on the leading collar of their official match jerseys. Rajasthan Royals have also asked the players of 2008 to send their wishes to Shane Warne. A special area will be created at the DY Patil Stadium for the honours.