Shane Warne last Test wicket: Who was Shane Warne’s first Test wicket?

Shane Warne last Test wicket: Shane Warne played his test international game during the 2006-07 home Ashes.

After Shane Warne’s unexpected death, the cricketing world is in shock. The legendary Australian leg-spinner passed away on 4 March 2022 from a suspected heart attack in Thailand.

Shane Warne is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Warne made his debut against India, and he is just one of the two bowlers to have 1000 international wickets. Only Muttiah Muralitharan took more wickets than Shane Warne in international cricket. After his demise, the whole cricketing fraternity has given their tributes to him.

Shane Warne retired from international cricket after the 2006-07 Ashes. Australia completely dominated in the Ashes, and they won by 5-0. The last game was played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. Australia won that game by ten wickets, courtesy of some amazing bowling performances.

Shane Warne took just a couple of wickets in that game. In the 2nd innings, he got the wicket of Andrew Flintoff, and Flintoff was his last test wicket. Adam Gilchrist made no mistakes behind the stumps, and he completed the stumping.

In the 2006-07 Ashes, Shane Warne became the first-ever bowler to reach 700 test wickets. During the boxing day test in Melbourne, Andrew Strauss became Warne’s 700th victim. Warne bowled a lovely leg-spinner, Strauss could not read it properly and got bowled. Shane Warne made a celebratory run, and it was difficult to catch him for anyone.

Warne made his debut against India in Sydney in 1992. He finished with the figures of 1/150, and Ravi Shastri was his maiden test wicket.

Shane Warne scalped 195 Ashes wickets in 36 tests at 23.25. No bowler comes even close to Shane Warne in terms of Ashes wickets and average. Glenn McGrath is at the 2nd position who has 157 Ashes wickets under his belt.