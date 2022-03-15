Shane Watson IPL record: Delhi Capitals support staff name latest IPL 2022

Shane Watson IPL record: Delhi Capitals have roped in former Australian all-rounder as the assistant coach for IPL 2022.

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has confirmed that he will be joining the Delhi Capitals as their assistant coach for the upcoming season. He will work under head-coach Ricky Ponting. The Delhi Capitals already have two assistant coaches in Ajit Agarkar and Pravin Amre.

Shane Watson shared a video message on Instagram to confirm the news about joining Delhi Capitals. He has expressed his excitement to work alongside Ricky Ponting and believes that the Delhi Capitals can win the title this time around. Watson called IPL the best tournament in the world.

“Really excited to share the news that I will be leaving for India this week to begin a role as assistant coach of Delhi Capitals. Can’t wait to be back in the change rooms with my great mate Ricky Ponting,” Watson said in a post on Instagram.

“Now is the time for Delhi Capitals to win their first title. They have a great squad,” Watson added.

Shane Watson IPL record

Shane Watson is considered one of the most decorated all-rounders of IPL history. He has scored 3874 runs at an average of 30.99, whereas he also has 92 wickets under his kitty. He has scored four centuries and 21 centuries in his IPL career, one century came in the 2018 IPL final.

Watson won the IPL 2008 with Rajasthan Royals and IPL 2018 with Chennai Super Kings. He played a crucial part in both of the campaigns. In 2008, he scored 472 runs and scalped 17 wickets with the ball, whereas in 2018, he scored 555 runs and scalped six wickets. Watson was adjudged the MVP of the IPL 2008 season.

🏆 Titles:

IPL 2008, 2018

BBL 2015-16

PSL 2016, 2019 🌟 Player of the Tournament:

T20 World Cup 2012

IPL 2008, 2013

PSL 2019 🏅 Player of the Final:

IPL 2018 Shane Watson, a T20 super king 👑 pic.twitter.com/GovObDoUPd — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 3, 2020

Delhi Capitals support staff name:

Head Coach: Ricky Ponting.

Assistant Coach: Ajit Agarkar, Shane Watson and Pravin Amre.

Fast Bowling Coach: James Hopes.

Physio: Patrick Farhart.

Assistant Physio: Dhananjay Kaushik.

Team Analyst: Sriram Somayajula