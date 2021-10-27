Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium T20I records: List of highest run-scorers and wicket-takers at Abu Dhabi stadium

Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium T20I records: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi has hosted as many as 53 T20Is till date.

Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, had hosted 48 T20Is before the start of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Hosting a T20 World Cup for the first time, Abu Dhabi is slated to host a total of 15 T20Is in the tournament.

Currently hosting Group 1 matches, Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium will also host a semi-final as its last match of this world event. Scheduled to commence in around an hour, the next match would be played would be played between England and Bangladesh at this venue.

With this stadium mostly hosting matches between associate teams over the years, it isn’t a surprise that England and Bangladesh have played minimal cricket here. While England have played just one T20I in Abu Dhabi (in 2012), Bangladesh will be making their T20I here just like their T20I debut against the opposition for today.

Oman, who had co-hosted Round 1 of this competition, have played the most number (12) of T20Is in Abu Dhabi followed by the likes of Ireland (11), UAE (11), Afghanistan (10) and Hong Kong (10).

Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium T20I records

Most T20I runs at Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium

S. No. Batter Matches Runs Best Average SR 100s 50s 1 Paul Stirling (IRE) 11 352 76 35.2 130.85 0 3 2 Shaiman Anwar (UAE) 7 299 117* 49.83 131.71 1 2 3 Zeeshan Maqsood (OMN) 11 261 56 32.62 120.83 0 1 4 Aqib Ilyas (OMN) 10 237 60 39.5 120.91 0 2 5 Muhammad Usman (UAE) 10 236 89* 33.71 117.41 0 2 6 Asghar Afghan (UAE) 8 207 55 29.57 133.54 0 2 7 Jatinder Singh (OMN) 9 199 68* 24.87 107.56 0 1 8 Nizakat Khan (HKG) 10 190 48 21.11 113.09 0 0 9 Rohan Mustafa (UAE) 11 186 41 16.9 120 0 0 10 Rameez Shahzad (UAE) 8 183 54 26.14 107.01 0 1

Most T20I wickets at Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium