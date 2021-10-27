Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium T20I records: List of highest run-scorers and wicket-takers at Abu Dhabi stadium

Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium T20I records: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi has hosted as many as 53 T20Is till date.
Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, had hosted 48 T20Is before the start of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Hosting a T20 World Cup for the first time, Abu Dhabi is slated to host a total of 15 T20Is in the tournament.
Currently hosting Group 1 matches, Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium will also host a semi-final as its last match of this world event. Scheduled to commence in around an hour, the next match would be played would be played between England and Bangladesh at this venue.
With this stadium mostly hosting matches between associate teams over the years, it isn’t a surprise that England and Bangladesh have played minimal cricket here. While England have played just one T20I in Abu Dhabi (in 2012), Bangladesh will be making their T20I here just like their T20I debut against the opposition for today.
Oman, who had co-hosted Round 1 of this competition, have played the most number (12) of T20Is in Abu Dhabi followed by the likes of Ireland (11), UAE (11), Afghanistan (10) and Hong Kong (10).
Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium T20I records
Most T20I runs at Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium
|S. No.
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Best
|Average
|SR
|100s
|50s
|1
|Paul Stirling (IRE)
|11
|352
|76
|35.2
|130.85
|0
|3
|2
|Shaiman Anwar (UAE)
|7
|299
|117*
|49.83
|131.71
|1
|2
|3
|Zeeshan Maqsood (OMN)
|11
|261
|56
|32.62
|120.83
|0
|1
|4
|Aqib Ilyas (OMN)
|10
|237
|60
|39.5
|120.91
|0
|2
|5
|Muhammad Usman (UAE)
|10
|236
|89*
|33.71
|117.41
|0
|2
|6
|Asghar Afghan (UAE)
|8
|207
|55
|29.57
|133.54
|0
|2
|7
|Jatinder Singh (OMN)
|9
|199
|68*
|24.87
|107.56
|0
|1
|8
|Nizakat Khan (HKG)
|10
|190
|48
|21.11
|113.09
|0
|0
|9
|Rohan Mustafa (UAE)
|11
|186
|41
|16.9
|120
|0
|0
|10
|Rameez Shahzad (UAE)
|8
|183
|54
|26.14
|107.01
|0
|1
Most T20I wickets at Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium
|S. No.
|Bowler
|Matches
|Overs
|Runs
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|SR
|1
|Bilal Khan (OMN)
|12
|43.3
|287
|19
|15.1
|6.59
|13.7
|2
|Rohan Mustafa (UAE)
|11
|34.2
|198
|15
|13.2
|5.76
|13.7
|3
|Zeeshan Maqsood (OMN)
|11
|33
|220
|12
|18.33
|6.66
|16.5
|4
|Amjad Javed (UAE)
|6
|22
|154
|11
|14
|7
|12
|5
|Khawar Ali (OMN)
|12
|33.3
|198
|11
|18
|5.91
|18.2
|6
|Rashid Khan (AFG)
|5
|18
|110
|10
|11
|6.11
|10.8
|7
|Mark Adair (IRE)
|6
|24
|118
|10
|11.8
|4.91
|14.4
|8
|Mohammad Naveed (UAE)
|6
|22
|143
|10
|14.3
|6.5
|13.2
|9
|Ahmed Raza (UAE)
|10
|38
|204
|10
|20.4
|5.36
|22.8
|10
|Aizaz Khan (HKG)
|10
|33.5
|227
|10
|22.7
|6.7
|20.3