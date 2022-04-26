Is Harshal Patel married: Who is Harshal Patel wife?

Is Harshal Patel married: Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer shared an interesting story about his wife in the show “Breakfast with Champions”.

Harshal Patel is one of the most talked-about Indian cricketers after IPL 2021. Ahead of IPL 2021, there was absolutely zero fuss about Harshal, but Harshal’s rise has been meteoric since then. Harshal has been able to make his international debut for India in T20s as well.

Harshal Patel was a part of the Delhi Capitals for three years (2018, 2019, 2020), and he was transferred to Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of IPL 2021. However, the trade changed the fortunes of Harshal Patel. RCB assigned the death-overs bowling to Harshal Patel, and he reaped all the rewards.

The seamer from Haryana took 32 wickets in the IPL 2021 season breaking all the records and placed his name among the top bowlers of the IPL.

Is Harshal Patel married

Devarshi Joshi is the wife of Indian pacer Harshal Patel. Devarshi is Harshal’s childhood friend, a graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design, Atlanta. In the recent episode of “Breakfast with Champions”, Harshal Patel revealed one interesting incident about his wife.

Harshal Patel was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2022 auction for a price of INR 10.75 crores. Harshal revealed that when the bid crossed INR 7 crores, his wife said that it will reach double figures soon. He assured his wife that anything above INR 7 crores will be hers.

“Prathmesh Mishra (Head of RCB) raised the paddle in the 1st second and things began happening at lightning speed,” Harshal Patel said.

“And when it went beyond 6-7 crores…My wife had told me it’ll be double figures.”

“I said ‘Whatever is above 7 crores is yours’,” Harshal Patel said to his wife.

Harshal Patel is not having a good 2022 in terms of his personal wife. He recently lost his younger sister Archita Patel during IPL 2022.