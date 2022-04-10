Harshal Patel siblings and family details: When will Harshal Patel join RCB after death of sister?

Harshal Patel siblings and family details: RCB pacer Harshal Patel lost her sister, and he has left the IPL’s bio-bubble.

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets to register their third victory of the season. The bowlers of the side again did a phenomenal job for Bangalore.

Harshal Patel has been a sensational performer for Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB used Harshal Patel to his very best, the seamer from Haryana took 32 wickets in the 2021 season breaking all the records. Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, Harshal kept his base price at INR 2 crores. RCB broke their bank and spent INR 10.75 crores to bring back Harshal in their side.

In heartbreaking news for Harshal Patel, the right-arm pacer has lost his sister. Harshal has left the bio-bubble in Pune and gone home to be with his family. He is expected to join the team in a few days. Although, he may have to serve his quarantine again as he will be moving out of the bio-bubble.

Harshal Patel siblings and family details

Harshal Patel is a green-card holder, his family migrated to the USA in 2005. Vikram Patel is the father of Harshal, whereas Darshna Patel is Harshal’s mother. Harshal stayed in India to become a cricketer. They are three siblings, Harshal Patel, Tapan Patel and Archita Patel. Archita Patel was the youngest sister.

When will Harshal Patel join RCB after death of sister?

Royal Challengers Bangalore will now face Chennai Super Kings in their next league game on 12 October at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. With the game in just a couple of days’ time, it is unlikely that Harshal Patel can join the bio-bubble of the team before the game.

“Unfortunately, Harshal had to leave the bio-bubble due to a death in his family. He will be rejoining the bubble before the next game against CSK on April 12,” said an IPL source.

कल जब @mipaltan और @RCBTweets का मैच चल रहा था तब @HarshalPatel23 की बहन का निधन हो गया। वह मैच के तुरंत बाद एक दिन के लिए अपने घर गए हैं। एक दिन बाद टीम से जुड़ेंगे। क्वारन्टीन का क्या सिस्टम होगा पता नहीं। बहन बीमार थीं, इतनी जानकारी मिली है। — Abhishek Tripathi / अभिषेक त्रिपाठी (@abhishereporter) April 10, 2022

The unavailability of Harshal Patel can be a huge problem for RCB. Harshal Patel has been the ace death bowler of the side, and he has been doing his job phenomenally well. Harshal Patel is having an incredible IPL 2022, where he has scalped six wickets in four games at a stellar economy of 5.50