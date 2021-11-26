Cricket

Shreyas Iyer century: Twitter reactions on Shreyas Iyer’s century on Test debut vs New Zealand

Shreyas Iyer century: Twitter reactions on Shreyas Iyer's century on Test debut vs New Zealand
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Pat's the standout fast bowler, is he going to keep bowling himself?": Ricky Ponting expresses concern around Pat Cummins becoming Australia's Test captain
Next Article
Century on Test debut for India: List of Debut century in Test cricket by Indian batsmen
Cricket Latest News
List of Debut century in Test cricket by Indian batsmen: Shreyas Iyer became the 16th Indian batsman to score a century on his test debut.
Century on Test debut for India: List of Debut century in Test cricket by Indian batsmen

List of Debut century in Test cricket by Indian batsmen: Shreyas Iyer became the 16th…