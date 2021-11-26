Shreyas Iyer century: Twitter reactions on Shreyas Iyer’s century on Test debut vs New Zealand

Shreyas Iyer century: The debutant Indian batter became successful in converting his maiden half-century into a century.

During the second day of the first Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of India in Kanpur, debutant batter Shreyas Iyer has become the 16th Indian cricketer to score a century on Test debut.

Iyer, who has followed his Mumbai teammate Prithvi Shaw in this list among Indian batters, is overall the 112th batter to achieve this feat after he reached the three-figure mark at the Green Park on Friday.

Resuming from his overnight score of 75* (136), finding runs on Day 2 didn’t seem to be a daunting task for Iyer. After all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja started proceedings with a maiden over, Iyer hit his first ball of the day for a boundary. Facing the pick of the Kiwi bowlers in Kyle Jamieson from yesterday, Iyer hit another boundary off him in the first over itself.

Jamieson, who bowled mixed lengths to Iyer in his first spell today, continued to concede three more boundaries against him as the 26-year old player put a stamp of authority from the word go.

It was eventually on the first delivery of the 92nd over when Iyer ran a couple of runs off Jamieson to complete his maiden Test century needing only 21 deliveries to achieve the milestone on the second day.

Twitter reactions on Shreyas Iyer century on Test debut:

What an incredible achievement by #ShreyasIyer. 💯 in debut test match. Take a bow champ. @ShreyasIyer15 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/kSHjogPa9s — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) November 26, 2021

A century on Test debut for India..

Shreyas Iyer

– 16th Indian

– 13th Indian on debut inns

– 10th Indian at home

– 2nd at Kanpur (after Gundappa Viswanath)

PS: Now the last three Indians to make a century on Test debut are: Rohit, P Shaw & now Iyer – all from Mumbai!#INDvNZ — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 26, 2021

A century on Test debut is the stuff of dreams 💯🤩 What a knock! Congratulations, @ShreyasIyer15 💙#INDvNZ — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 26, 2021

Such an easygoing Test debut century from @ShreyasIyer15. This Kanpur surface demanded, like Liam Neeson from the Taken franchise, a very particular set of skills. He’s got them. #INDvNZ — Jamie Alter 😷 🇮🇳 (@alter_jamie) November 26, 2021

💯 on debut 👏 that to came at the difficult stage #ShreyasIyer — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 26, 2021

this was in April, just after shoulder surgery. and here he is, just a few months later with a hundred on test debut! #INDvNZ https://t.co/pOYbaSgf8b — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) November 26, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.