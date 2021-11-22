Shreyas Iyer leaves Mohammad Siraj stunned as he shows off his magic skills in a video posted by BCCI

Shreyas Iyer shows off his magic skills before Mohammad Shami as the latter is seen stunned in a newly released video by BCCI

With a clean sweep in the 3-match T20I series against New Zealand, the Indian Cricket Team has begun their new era under a newly appointed Head Coach and a new T20 captain on a high.

In the final T20I that was played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Team India decimated the Kiwis by 73 runs and skipper Rohit Sharma was awarded the ‘Player of the series’ for a fine display of batsmanship, which included two half-centuries and a 48 (26) in the first T20I at Jaipur.

With this win, Team India have arrived at Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh where they would the first of the 2-match Test series against the Black Caps beginning on November 25.

However, BCCI took to their social media to post a video wherein Shyeyas Iyer is seen showing off his magic skills before pacer Mohammad Siraj.

A day after a 3-0 T20I series victory versus New Zealand, the BCCI posted a video on their Twitter handle wherein, India’s middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is seen performing his magic skills.

In the video, Shreyas asks Mohammad Siraj to choose a card from the deck of cards. The card is revealed to the camera and Shreyas himself.

He then skillfully replaces the card present inside Siraj’s palm with a different card (a Joker), while the former card- which Siraj had chosen earlier was seen in Shreyas’ hand (instead of Siraj’s as he had his fist closed)after he performed his magic spell.

Post the ‘magic’, Siraj was seen stunned with Ruturaj Gaikwad and KL Rahul too enjoying the show on display from the magician.

Weaving some magic 🪄 with a deck of cards & blowing everyone’s minds 😯 How’s this card trick from @ShreyasIyer15 that got @mdsirajofficial stunned! 😎#TeamIndia #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/kKLongQ0CJ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2021

