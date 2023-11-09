Yet To Be Launched In India, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer And Suryakumar Yadav Spotted Wearing Whoop Fitness Wearable

With cricket being the epicenter of a majority of discussions revolving around sports in India, even the minutest of details associating it and the players manages to catch the attention of the ever-passionate fans. Just a week ago, the likes of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Suryakumar Yadav were spotted wearing Whoop fitness wearable during India-England ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Lucknow.

With fitness being given some serious attention and a given for modern-day athletes, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the above mentioned Indian trio has opted sporting such a state-of-the-art equipment which is yet to be launched in the country.

The efficiency and effectiveness of ‘Whoop’ can be gauged from the fact that neither of these cricketers endorse the product but are, in a way, advertising the same free of cost. Also, while it cannot be ascertained since when they have incorporated this health and fitness tracker in their daily life, the popular product has been the go-to device for quite a few renowned athletes across sports for quite some years now.

Moreover, courtesy of an ever vigilant and observant ‘X’ user, the founder and CEO of Whoop, Will Ahmed, also took note of the aforementioned Indian cricketers donning his product on the field of play last month. In fact, Ahmed even went on to suggest that his wearable might well be launched in India as well in the near future.

What Is So Special About Whoop?

Named WHOOP 1.0, fitness company Whoop had launched its first fitness tracker in 2015. This wearable device went on to launch its latest 4.0 version in 2021. Operating on a monthly subscription fee, WHOOP 4.0 measures an individual’s heart rate variability, temperature, respiratory rate, blood oxygen level, calories expended, and much more, with all these data being collected 100 times per second.

This 24*7 wearable also measures one’s sleep performance based on several factors such as duration, consistency, efficiency etc., and provides with a recovery score in the morning based on previous day’s resting heart rate, heart rate variability, respiration and sleep. On renowned online e-commerce platform Amazon, WHOOP is priced at $239 with a 12-month subscription (unavailable in India).

A host of professional athletes in Michael Phelps, LeBron James, Tiger Woods, Nelly Korda etc. have made Whoop a part of their lives, with various sports leagues in the Ladies Professional Golf Association, Major League Baseball, the National Football League Players Association, and the PGA tour approving the same for athletes to use.