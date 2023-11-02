Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli And Shreyas Iyer Join Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir And MS Dhoni In Missing World Cup Centuries At Wankhede Stadium

Fans will have to live to fight another day to see an Indian cricketer score a century in an ICC Cricket World Cup match at the Wankhede Stadium. Not one, but, three Indian batters missed out on opportunities to register World Cup Centuries at this iconic ground in the ongoing match against Sri Lanka.

In spite of looking set to touch the three-figure mark at once, opening batter Shubman Gill (92), former captain Virat Kohli (88) and batter Shreyas Iyer (82) joined Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, former opener Gautam Gambhir and former captain MS Dhoni in not being able to convert their respective 80+ individual score into a World Cup century in Mumbai.

Co-incidentally, Gambhir and Dhoni (unbeaten) had registered nervous nineties individually in India’s last World Cup match against Sri Lanka here. For the unversed, memorable contributions on their part had come in a successful run-chase in the final match of 2011 World Cup.

Tendulkar, first of these six batters to have failed to achieve this milestone at this venue, would’ve scored his sixth ODI century had he accumulated 10 more runs against Australia in 1996. Tendulkar, who had scored 90 (84) at a strike rate of 107.14, had contributed in an unsuccessful run-chase unlike Gambhir and Dhoni.

Much like the above mentioned trio part of the latest instance, India captain Rohit Sharma (4) was also a part of Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka’s maiden ODI five-wicket haul. However, Gill and Kohli scored fifth and 70th half-centuries in the format respectively in a 188-ball 189-run second-wicket partnership.

Iyer, on the other hand, generated more impact than the two top-order batters on the back of hitting three fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 146.42. With three batters getting out in his presence, Iyer silenced detractors by playing a titular role in powering India to an innings total in excess of 350.

Eight Overseas Batters Have Scored World Cup Centuries At Wankhede Stadium

Currently hosting its ninth ODI World Cup match, Wankhede Stadium has witnessed a total of eight centuries by overseas batters over the years. One Englishman, one Australian, one Kiwi, two Sri Lankan, two South African and one Bangladeshi batter has been able to cross the 100-run mark across the four World Cups which India has hosted till date.

It is worth mentioning that this World Cup has witnessed the maximum number of centuries scored at this ground. South Africa wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock, only batter to cross the 150-run mark in a World Cup match in Mumbai, holds the record for the highest individual score.

Batters Team Opposition Runs Balls Year Graham Gooch England India 115 136 1987 Mark Waugh Australia India 126 135 1996 Brendon McCullum New Zealand Canada 101 109 2011 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka New Zealand 111 128 2011 Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka India 103* 88 2011 Heinrich Klaasen South Africa England 109 67 2023 Quinton de Kock South Africa Bangladesh 174 140 2023 Mahmudullah Bangladesh South Africa 111 111 2023

Readers must note that India aren’t scheduled to play another league match in this competition in the financial capital of the country. Assuming they don’t play a semi-final at this venue, fans will have to wait for eight more years to see an Indian batter bring up a World Cup century here.