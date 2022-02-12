Silent tie breaker in IPL: How does silent tie break rule work in IPL auction?

Silent tie breaker in IPL: The SportsRush brings you a detailed explanation of the tie-breaker rule in the IPL 2022 auction.

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League is not so far away. Ahead of the event, a mega auction will take place in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February. This time there will be a total of 10 ten teams will be participating in the tournament. Apart from the existing eight teams, Lucknow and Ahmedabad are the new franchises this season.

A total of 590 players will go under the hammer as confirmed by the BCCI ahead of the auction. There are some major absentees like Mitchell Starc, Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, etc from the names registered. Jofra Archer has given his name in the upcoming auction despite missing the initial list. Although, Archer will not be able to participate in the IPL 2022. The IPL contract is for three years, and he will be available to play in the 2023 and 2024 editions of the Indian Premier League. Archer has set his base price at INR 2 Cr. However, Archer is a T20 specialist and some teams can take the punt.

Silent tie breaker in IPL

A silent tie-breaker rule can be used for Jofra Archer this season. The silent tie-breaker rule is there since 2010, but it has been used only three times so far. Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) and Shane Bond (Kolkata Knight Riders) in 2010, and Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings) in 2012. This rule is used when a franchise makes a “last bid” for a player, wherein it would have exhausted its purse. If there were a “matching bid” from a second franchise that equals the amount raised by the first team, then both teams would enter the silent tie-breaker tussle.

Both teams will then bid in a written manner that they would pay over the existing bid. The additional money will go to BCCI instead of the player. The team with the highest bid will get the player.

Jofra Archer has the lowest economy rate (6.91) among all seam bowlers so far in this year’s IPL. World class.#IPL2020 | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/Pc476zse3n — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) October 9, 2020

“The tiebreak bid will indicate the amount, payable in one installment, in Indian rupees, that the franchisee is prepared to pay to BCCI (not the player) in order to secure the player’s services for the IPL 2022 season,” the IPL said in the note to the franchises.

“The amount of the tiebreak bid is separate from and in addition to the amount of the last bid or the amount of the matching bid as appropriate, both of which constitute the bid for the player.”

“The tiebreak bid is the separate amount, which the franchisee is prepared to pay to BCCI, and is not deducted from the relevant franchisee’s salary cap. There is no limit on the amount of the tiebreak bid.”

In the case of equal silent bids, the process will be repeated again.