SL vs BAN Head to Head Records in T20Is | Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Stats | Sharjah T20I

SL vs BAN Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the SL vs BAN T20 World Cup match.

The 15th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Sharjah tomorrow. In what will be the third match of Round 2, it will ensure a match each for all the Group 1 teams.

With both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh coming after qualifying from Round 1, the match has many ingredients to be a fascinating one. The past record between these two teams suggest that either of them can end up on the victorious side on a Sunday afternoon. Readers must note that Bangladesh have won three out of their last five T20Is against Sri Lanka.

While Sri Lanka had finished as the top-ranked team in Group A on the back of winning three matches in a row, Bangladesh were second in Group B as they made instant amends after losing their first one against hosts Oman to win a couple of matches.

Group 1 is going to be the Group of Death with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka joinig the others. Trial by Spin. NRR might end up playing a big role to decide who qualifies. The two groups may play out vastly differently. #T20WorldCup — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) October 21, 2021

SL vs BAN Head to Head Records in T20Is

Total number of matches played: 11

Matches won by SL: 7

Matches won by BAN: 4

Matches played in Asia: 10 (SL 6, BAN 4)

Matches played at neutral venues: 1 (SL 1, BAN 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 1 (SL 1, BAN 0)

SL average score against BAN: 166

BAN average score against SL: 157

Most runs for SL: 365 (Kusal Perera)

Most runs for BAN: 261 (Mahmudullah)

Most wickets for SL: 4 (Dushmantha Chameera)

Most wickets for BAN: 11 (Mustafizur Rahman)

Most catches for SL: 5 (Dinesh Chandimal)

Most catches for BAN: 8 (Soumya Sarkar)

The last time when Sri Lanka and Bangladesh had played a T20I against each other during the Nidahas Trophy (triangular series including India). Chasing a 160-run target at the R Premdasa Stadium, Bangladesh had registered a 2-wicket victory with a ball to spare in a tense finish.