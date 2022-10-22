SL vs IRE pitch report tomorrow match: Bellerive Oval Hobart pitch report T20 World Cup Super 12 match

SL vs IRE pitch report tomorrow match: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match.

Sri Lanka will take on Ireland in the Super-12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart. Both teams qualified for the Super-12 stage by playing in the qualifiers.

Sri Lanka lost their first match against Namibia, but then they went on to win two matches in a row to qualify for the Super-12 stage. The Asian champions will be missing the services of Dushmantha Chameera in the tournament, but they have looked in a great rhythm lately.

Ireland played all of their three matches in Hobart, and they must be habitual to these conditions. The bowling of Ireland’s side is their strength and the way Paul Stirling batted in the last match was a massive boost for the side. Hobart’s conditions will suit the Irish side.

SL vs IRE pitch report tomorrow match

The pitch at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart is a competitive one, and there is help for both batters and bowlers out there. This ground hosted 6 matches of T20 World Cup 2022 qualifiers as well.

In the 6 T20 matches played here during the T20 qualifiers, three matches were won by the chasing teams and three were won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score was 157 runs in those matches. There is an even bounce on this track, and the batters can play their shots properly.

The mid-wicket and straight boundaries are very big on this ground, and the bowlers will force the batters to play in those areas. However, the square boundaries are very short here and it will be really easy for the batters to clear those fences. The outfield here is pretty quick, and the batters will love that thing.

An overcast and cold atmosphere is expected for the match, so the pacers can get some movement in the initial overs of the match. Both captains may look to chase upon winning the toss.